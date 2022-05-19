GTA 6 Release Date Might Be Further Away As Per Latest Report

Some not-so-great news for fans of the GTA series, the long-awaited GTA 6 won’t be out until 2026, as per the latest reports published by Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two interactive.

While the latest GTA 6 release date rumors suggest the game to release sometime after 2025, recent earnings reports from Take-Two interactive suggest otherwise. According to the reports, Take-Two interactive outlined its pipeline for FY2023 to FY 2026. Meanwhile, in this report, there is mention of several new games, but GTA 6.

Will GTA 6 be released after 2026?

This suggests that GTA 6 won’t be released until April 2026 or the year 2026, for that matter. At the same time, there’s no other reason to believe that Rockstar Games will delay the gem in its crown until after 2026. The GTA series has been one of the best-selling video game series on the market. Meanwhile, the success of GTA 5 as the second best-selling game of all time suggests that Rockstar is sure of GTA 6’s success and doesn’t feel obligated to include the title in the reports.

Meanwhile, if this is not enough to make a point, another highly anticipated title from Take-Two interactive is not included in this list. Of course, it could be because the publisher isn’t planning to release the game in the said window. At the same time, it eliminates the possibility of GTA 6 being added to the list.

However, given all the details, it’s hard to say anything concrete about the release date of GTA 6; since there have been tons of rumors and no concrete information. Moreover, the news surely comes as an unfortunate one for the fans of GTA 6, who have been awaiting desperately any concrete information on the next game in the GTA franchise.

Lastly, let us know what you think about GTA 6’s release date, and let us know what you think about the story in the comment section below.