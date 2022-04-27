Google Launches iPhone-style App Privacy Labels For Android

Google launched a new data safety section on Google Play that will provide detailed information about the app you’re downloading. The app page will now show what data it collects from the users and how it’s used. Google has set a deadline of 20 July 2022 for the app developers to fill out the data safety section.

As we all know, the feature is built on the likes of app privacy labels Apple introduced last year. But what’s visible is that Google has been late to the party.

What’s the need for the data privacy section in Play Store?

Google Play data privacy section was announced last year. Currently, the app developers don’t have to list their data collection policies on the store. They can publish the app and add details about the app, stats, and the developer’s information. But Google will now make it mandatory for the developers to share how they collect and process the data.

The app developers also need to add a link to their privacy policies on the Google Play listing. Failing to comply with Google’s guidelines may result in blockage of app updates and even removal from the Play Store. Google might block updates or even remove the app if the developer fails to comply with the new rules.

Image: Google

According to Google’s new blog post, the developers need to show in the Data safety section:

Whether the developer is collecting data and for what purpose.

Whether the developer is sharing data with third parties.

The app’s security practices, like encryption of data in transit and whether users can ask for data to be deleted.

Whether a qualifying app has committed to following Google Play’s Families Policy to better protect children using the app.

Whether the developer has validated their security practices against a global security standard (more specifically, the MASVS).

There is an additional option to display if the app is verified against a global security standard. Google has a “Mobile Application Security Assessment” standard. Developers can pay for an audit by Google and display their trustworthiness on the Play Store.

The data safety section will work on the honor system which means that the information won’t be verified. Google trusts that developers will provide accurate information about their data collection and usage policies. Google might introduce a verification system in near future but currently, it will rely on the honor system.

The new data safety section for the Play Store will begin today; however, it may take a while to roll out to all the Android devices globally. The deadline will force app developers to provide you with details about the data they collect from you.

What do you think about this new data safety section in the Play Store? Will it make any difference in the way you select an app? Share your opinion in the comments section below.