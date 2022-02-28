Google Play Pass Is Now Available In India: Should You Get It?

If you have an Android smartphone or tablet, you’re in for a treat. Google Play Pass is now available in India and you can use it to play hundreds of games without ads or in-app purchases. While the service has been available in the U.S. since 2019, it is now available in 90 more countries, including India.

A Google Play Pass will cost you INR 99/month or INR 889/year. There’s also a prepaid plan for INR 109 that you can purchase without any monthly commitment. You can share your subscription with up to 5 family members.

Should you have a Google Play Pass?

Image: Google

Apple Arcade is a highly recommended service for those who like to play games on their iPhone and other Apple devices. Similarly, Google Play Pass is a good option for Android users who don’t like to see ads or make in-app purchases.

However, be mindful and check the titles that the pass offers. The last time we reported on Google Play Pass, we found that almost none of the big developers were on board with the service. However, it has come a long way from the modest 300 title start to hosting over 800 titles today.

Android Police is keeping a list of all the apps and games that are available with Google Play Pass. So far, there are over 800 apps as well as games that you can find in that list. The list shows that the pass is available on a lot of education apps as well, so it may be good if you have kids around.

Some of the major titles we spotted include Star Wars KOTOR, Monument Valley 2, Sonic the Hedgehog Classic, Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition, and One More Line. There are also productivity and education apps like Photo Studio Pro, ISS HD Live, and Sesame Street Alphabet Kitchen.

Also, note that you’ll need an Android smartphone or tablet to use Google Play Pass. If you have an iPhone instead, you can try Apple Arcade or get an Apple One subscription. Alternatively, you can switch between OSs but go through our Android vs iOS comparison before you do that.

To get a Google Play Pass, open the Play Store on your Android device, tap on your profile in the top-right corner, and select Play Pass. If you get one, do let us know your experience in the comments.