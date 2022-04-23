Google Pixel Watch Roundup: Here’s Everything We Know About The Wearable

The Android wearable market (Wear OS) has had its share of problems; hence the market never really took off. However, with the launch of Wear OS 3.0, Google partnered with Samsung to launch the Galaxy Watch4 with the same, and it turned out to be one of the best decisions to save Wear OS. Thanks to the Watch4, Wear OS’s market share also jumped from a measly 4% in Q2 2021 to a pretty considerable 17% in Q3 2021.

We’ve been hearing rumors about Google launching a smartwatch for over two years now. A lot of details about the same have recently been leaked, suggesting the giant might finally launch the Pixel Watch very soon. In this article, let’s look at everything we know about the Pixel Watch.

91 Mobiles

The code name of the Pixel watch, “Rohan,” was leaked last week and was soon followed by the actual image of the body of the watch, all thanks to one of the most popular leakers, Evan Blass. The display is bezel-less, there’s a digital crown, and the watch looks unlike any smartwatch released to date.

Unfortunately, we do not have any details about the watch’s specifications right now, but keep an eye on the article as we regularly update it.

Some speculations suggest that the Pixel Watch will run on Samsung’s Exynos platform, a modified 5nm Exynos W920 with a different name. Others have suggested that it will be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Wear 5100 or 5100+ as the chip giant was recently found testing the platforms.

It's a version of the chip in the Watch4 right now. Also Samsung made. Also 5nm.



Could just straight up be same chip but likely google rebranded. Either way, Samsung made 5nm. https://t.co/UhK5OzFXn2 — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) December 21, 2021

Android Police says the watch could come in three colors and 32GB of internal memory for storage. Google has also filed a trademark for the watch, and surprise! It will be called the “Pixel Watch.”

Vanilla Wear OS 3.0 experience

In our Galaxy Watch4 review, we noted that the Wear OS 3.0 powering the watch was a heavily skinned version with Samsung’s Tizen-like UI, which makes sense as Samsung is trying to tie the watch to its ecosystem. However, the Pixel Watch will run vanilla Wear OS 3.0, which looked great the last time we saw it in action in Google I/O 2021.

The Pixel Watch could also become the first Wear OS smartwatch to ship with the new, completely revamped Google Assistant. The same was also teased by Samsung recently, and it’s also “coming soon” to the Galaxy Watch4. Perhaps, Samsung’s waiting because Google wants to showcase it first?

We do not have an official launch date from Google. However, rumors suggest that Google will “tease” the Pixel watch in Google I/O 22, after launching the Pixel 6a. There’s also no word on the pricing yet, but considering the Watch4 came out for $279, we expect the Pixel Watch to be priced close to that, somewhere around the $300 mark.

So, that’s everything we know about the Pixel Watch. Have you ever tried Google’s Wear OS platform? Will you be buying the Pixel Watch, or will you wait for the upcoming Galaxy Watch5? Let us know in the comments section below.