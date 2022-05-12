Google Pixel Buds Pro Launched With ANC, Spatial Audio

Google I/O event served as a launchpad for many Google Pixel devices including the Google Pixel Buds Pro. The tech giant launched seemingly-powerful earbuds with active noise cancellation and other cool features. Google Pixel Buds Pro also packs a new and improved chip with longer battery life.

The new earbuds will sport four color schemes: Coral, Lemongrass, Fog, and Charcoal. While the names do sound enticing, the actual colors are not something super distinctive.

Google Pixel Buds Pro design and specifications

Design

Google Pixel Buds Pro look pretty thick, owing to the bigger drivers, multiple sensors, and the onboard processor. They are very different from the elongated design of the Apple AirPods Pro. The earbuds have an IPX4 water resistance while the case has an IPX2 rating. So, users can take them around the poolside, and use them during workouts but cannot take a plunge in the pool.

Processor

The new earbuds sport a 6-core processor that runs Google-developed algorithms. It also uses custom algorithms and is tuned by the in-house engineering team. Google claims to offer auto EQ adjustment based on the volume levels. So, the EQ auto-adjusts every time the user toggles the volume levels.

Image: Google

Active Noise Cancellation

Apart from that, the new Google Pixel Buds Pro uses Active Noise Cancellation to cut down the background noise. They will also have a transparency mode like the Apple AirPods and many other premium earbuds. Moreover, they will come with a SilentSeal tech to prevent ambient noise from creeping in. The earbuds will also measure the pressure inside the ear canal using internal sensors.

Battery Life

The new earbuds from Google are quite thick, which means larger space for the battery. They can last up to 11 hours without ANC and up to 7 hours with ANC enabled. It is certainly longer than the battery life on the AirPods Pro, at least on paper. Nothing is confirmed until reviewers put it to the test.

Google announced that it will expect pre-orders for July 21. The earbuds are aggressively priced and retail for $199 which is $50 cheaper than the current version of AirPods Pro.

The earbuds will also support Spatial audio in the coming months. What do you think of the new Google Pixel Buds Pro? Will they make a dent in the Apple AirPods Pro sales? Share your thoughts in the comments.