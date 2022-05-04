Google Launches Mothers.Day Website To Spread Awareness On Maternal Health

Google has launched mothers.day website to spread awareness on maternal health. The website is dedicated to highlighting inequalities in maternal health. Google aims to help families around the world at different stages of their parenthood with mothers.day website.

The website has different ways to volunteer or donate to organizations working to bring equality to maternal health. It points visitors to donate to nonprofits and there are dozens of organizations and a few research studies listed there.

Google Mothers.Day Website

Some of the organizations Google mentioned in its blog post are Postpartum Support International, Black Mamas, Matter Alliance, Fistula Foundation, The Cradle, and Hello Neighbor’s Smart Start program. You can visit the websites of these non-profit organizations and make a donation.

If you are not in a situation to make monetary donations you can voluntarily participate in research studies aimed at maternal health. As of now, three such research studies are available on the mothers.day website: Powermom, PM3 study, and Maternal near miss. You can find the causes of the research and participate in the one that suits your expertise.

A WHO report says over 800 people around the world die from pregnancy and childbirth-related issues every day. These deaths can be prevented by raising awareness about maternal health and that’s what Google aims to do with the Mother’s Day website.

If you remember, Google Registry released .day top-level domain earlier this year. Within months of launching the .day domain, Google has now launched the mothers.day website. What are your thoughts about Google launching a dedicated website for raising awareness of maternal health? Let us know in the comments.