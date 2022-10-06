Facebook Twitter Instagram
Google Teases Its New Pixel Tablet With A Charging Speaker Dock

Can it compete with the iPad lineup though?

Google pixel tablet

Google has stepped into the tablet market with the new Pixel Tablet. According to the company, the tablet is supposed to be a perfect companion to any Pixel phone and is targeted toward a premium audience. The tablet will be powered by Google Tensor G2 and will be available for purchase sometime in 2023.

It wasn’t the only product announced during the Google event. During the event, the company showcased its new products, like the new Pixel Watch and its two new flagship phones. However, the show’s highlight was the flagship smartphones: the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

You can check out these devices by clicking on the links above.

Pixel Tablet + Charging Speaker Dock looks like a useful combination

Back to the Pixel tablet, it seems that Google is pitting the tablet against Galaxy Tab S8 and the iPad lineup. The company’s last foray into the tablet market was the Pixel Slate back in 2018. They eventually cut back on their tablet development efforts in 2019 due to the poor reception of the Pixel Slate.

Right now, the most dominant tablets in the market are Galaxy Tab S8 and the iPad lineup. So only time will tell if the new tablet is a true competitor or another afterthought like Google’s other abandoned projects (RIP Stadia).

Google-pixel-tablet-and-charging-speaker-dock

Hopefully, Google has learned from its mistakes, as it would certainly have to do better than Pixel Slate to compete with these products. As for the accessories, Google is working on a USI 2.0 stylus, according to recent leaks.

The company is also releasing a Charging speaker dock with the tablet, which seems like an interesting accessory. However, the price of this additional accessory can have a huge impact on buyers. Let us know your thoughts about the new Google Pixel tablet in the comment section below.

Nalin Rawat

Nalin is a big fan of movies, comics, games, and awesome new gadgets. He has been writing about technology and gaming since college. In his free time, he plays FPS games and explores virtual reality.

