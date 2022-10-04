Google Is Giving Free Fi Services To Google Maps Users: Are You Eligible?

Google Maps contributors, aka local guides, will get a reward from the company for their contribution to the service. Local Guides are users who frequently add reviews and related information about a particular location on the map. Google is giving away three months of access to Google Fi for free.

If you are a local guide for Google Maps, you need to check your email. Google sends out emails to eligible contributors with a link to redeem the offer. The last date for redemption is 31 October 2022.

Google Fi for free: But why?

Android Central obtained the image on one such reward mail received by Nicholas Sutrich, AC’s Senior Content Producer. The email thanks the users for their contribution to making Google Maps better. In addition, it informs that they can enjoy three month worth of Google Fi subscription for absolutely free. No hidden charges or costs will be levied later on.

The email does state that the maximum order value is $195, which is exactly the maximum amount you can spend for a three-month Google Fi subscription. Lastly, the email also adds that the last date of redemption is 31 October 2022. The offer will expire after that.

This is a great way to try Google Fi service for absolutely free which is not so bad compared to other carriers. However, you will have to port your number to use this reward. Furthermore, you have to be a new subscriber and not an existing Google Fi subscriber. If you are wondering how to become a local guide on Google Maps, it is fairly easy.

Image: Android Central

You just have to launch the Maps app and then enter the contribute tab to begin. As you cover more ground and add details to locations, your ratings will climb. But if you want to start now for the sake of the reward – don’t bother. Google is giving rewards to the local guides in the U.S. only, and we highly doubt that the rewards are for new local guides. However, you can continue contributing in hopes of receiving a reward in the future.