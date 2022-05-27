You Can Finally Use Copy Paste Shortcuts On Google Drive, With A Catch

Google is finally allowing users to Cut, copy and paste files using keyboard shortcuts in Google Drive if you are using Google Chrome.

You will now be able to use keyboard shortcuts like Ctrl + C (or ⌘ + C on Mac), Ctrl + X, and Ctrl + V to copy, cut, and paste Google Drive files in Chrome. The feature will be available for everyone to use by June 4, 2022.

Google Drive shortcuts

Image: Unsplash

Google, although late but has paid special attention to Drive’s functionality. The features are added to basic shortcuts and will work across different tabs. However, when you copy a file and try to paste it into an email or google doc, it inserts the file’s title with its link.

“Additionally, a link to the file and its title will also be captured when copying a file, which allows you to easily paste them into a document or an email,” said a workspace post by google. You can now use Ctrl + C, Ctrl + Shift + V to create shortcuts without necessarily creating duplicate files.

image credit: google

What other features is Google working on?

Google recently released a feature for google docs that makes it quite easier for blog writers. The feature saves you from making repetitive changes and streamlines workflow by a margin. It also you to simply select multiple fields at once and apply actions like delete, copy, paste, or make other formatting changes.

The feature is going to be available by default and does need enabling. It is also going to be available for workspace customers, legacy Suite Basic and Business customers. This feature is also being rolled to users and may take up to 15 days for you to use it.

Find your dream job

Google at the I/O 2022 the company also announced auto summaries for docs. It uses Google’s full-fledged AI to pull out all the important tidbits from your documents and make a complete summary of them.

Also earlier this year, warning banners were unveiled for google docs, sheets, and slides. These banners notify the presence of a potentially harmful file on Google Drive. The feature was introduced in January 2022 and made its way to other products like Google Docs, Sheets, and slides.

Google with all its new features is trying its best to maximize productivity for its users.

What are your thoughts on these new Google drive shortcuts? comment down.