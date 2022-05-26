This New Google Docs Formatting Update Will Make Your Life Easier

Are you a content writer and tired of making repetitive changes again and again? Well, fear not as google docs’ latest update solves this problem. From Research to fact-checking as well as typing can be quite a hassle and time-consuming.

Google’s latest docs update is potentially a lifesaver. Its newest feature streamlines repetitive changes, making formatting and editing documents much faster.

Google doc’s new formatting feature

Image: Google

On its workplace blog, Google announced that Docs will now be able to highlight multiple text selections at once. This tweak can help you to delete, copy, paste, or format multiple unconnected sections of text from the same document.

For instance, Instead of applying the heading setting to individual lines, you’ll be able to select all of those in one go. Hence the new feature of google docs lets you can mass-apply the following changes at once. The same goes for when you want certain parts of your document to use different fonts or any other formatting change.

This new feature is going to make life easier for a lot of people who are into blogging. However, this feature was listed as an upcoming release, the ability is being rolled out slowly and might take around 15 days to complete rollout. But once it arrives, bloggers can use it to take their productivity to a different level.

Google has always focused on updating Docs to make it more feature-rich. Looking back at the I/O 2022 the company announced auto-summaries for Docs that use AI to pull out important bits from your document and create a summary.

What do you think of Google’s new addition to Docs? Is it any help to you? Let us know in the comments.