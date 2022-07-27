Google CO2 Emissions Are 500 Kg/Sec, And This Page Shows It In Real Time

A Barcelona-based artist has created a web page that tells you Google CO2 emissions every second. According to the counter, Google emits roughly 500KG of CO2 every second. The unique part here is you can check the counter from the moment you open the web page.

So, in theory, if you keep it open for 24 hours, you can get a rough estimate of Google’s daily emissions. While the data is no secret, the tool makes us realize the extent of damage happening every moment. And this is just Google that we’re counting here.

Google CO2 emissions

Statista data on Google CO2 emissions till 2020

According to Statista data, Google’s CO2 emissions jumped 4x between 2017 and 2018. After touching the peak of 13 million tons of CO2 emissions, the company started with damage control. It emitted close to 12 million tons and then 10 million tons in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Google has also committed to becoming carbon-free by 2030, but 2030 is almost a decade away, and the daily figures aren’t helping. CO2 emission calculators like the one created by Joana Moll tell us about the action that is needed today and now.

Not just Google, other big tech companies like Apple and Microsoft have also committed to cutting down carbon emissions and becoming carbon neutral. However, there’s no immediate relief from the problem, which could cause irreversible damage.

While big tech may not immediately bring about the change, you can. Check out our list of eco-friendly products that help you give back to the environment. You can also read our short and to-the-point guide on 5 ways to responsibly use tech and restore the Earth.

About the creator of the Google CO2 emissions calculator

Joana Moll is a Barcelona/Berlin-based researcher and co-founder of the Critical Interface Politics Research Group at HANGAR [Barcelona]. She is currently a visiting lecturer at the Universität Potsdam and Escola Elisava in Barcelona.

While her creation is a simple web page with a counter, if you leave it open for long enough, you can see the profound impact of tech on the environment. While there seem to be no immediate measures in sight, the companies are bringing emissions under control themselves. But is it enough? Do share your views in the comments.