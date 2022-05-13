Google Assistant On Galaxy Watch4 Finally Gets A Release Timeline

In 2021, Samsung partnered with Google to release the Galaxy Watch4, making it the first Wear OS-powered smartwatch Samsung has ever made. As we stated in our review, the Watch4 ticks many boxes. However, some Wear OS features like the Google Assistant is still missing, and the users are stuck with Bixby.

However, back in February during the Galaxy Unpacked event, six months after the Watch’s launch, Samsung announced that the reworked Google Assistant will be “coming soon.” And it looks like we finally know the exact timeline when it’s coming as Samsung has announced more details about the same.

When is Google Assistant coming to Galaxy Watch4?

Image: Abubakar Mohammed—Fossbytes

According to Samsung, Google Assistant for the Galaxy Watch4 will be coming in the Summer of 2022. We’ll see the revamped Google Assistant for Wear OS in action before the Pixel Watch becomes available in the fall.

As we celebrate one year of collaboration and success, we’re opening up the ecosystem even further by bringing new experiences and benefits to Galaxy Watch4 users. This summer, I’m excited to share that Galaxy Watch4 users will be able to download Google Assistant to their device, featuring faster and more natural voice interactions, enabling quick answers and on-the-go help. Patrick Chomet, EVP and Head of Customer Experience Office, Samsung Electronics.

“Soon, our users can control Spotify with Google Assistant and change songs on the fly using only their voice. But we’re not stopping there. Later this year, even more, Google apps and services will be optimized for Galaxy Watches, once again delivering the most comprehensive and seamless wearable device experience with Android smartphones,” Patrick added.

Google revealed in its recent Google I/O that WearOS watch sales grew by three times in 2021 as compared to that in 2020, thanks to their partnership with Samsung. We’re pretty sure the numbers will go up after Google releases the Pixel Watch and Samsung releases the Watch4’s successor, the Watch5, which should also be based on Wear OS, hopefully.