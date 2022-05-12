Google AR Glasses Teased At I/O 2022: All You Need To Know

Google has had its fair share of “augmented reality” glasses in the past. Everybody thought they were done with it, but surprisingly at the end of Google I/O CEO Sundar Pichai unveiled the upcoming Google AR glasses.

Pichai laid emphasis on everything AI and started recapping all the products and services that were announced today. He called AR “a new frontier of computing”. Google already uses AR in many of its services like Multisearch, Scene Exploration in Google Lens, and Immersive View in Maps.

What are Google AR glasses for?

image credit: google

AR capabilities on mobile devices have already been quite useful. However, the technology still isn’t seamless and does not feel like it blends with reality. AR might still have a long way to go but Google is already working on the transition.

In Google I/O, they described its use as augmented reality glasses for translation where people see a live transcript in their line of sight. In the preview, it worked like subtitles for real life. Pichai said that this is an early prototype that Google has been testing.

Google as a company knows that the possibilities are endless when it comes to Augmented Reality. This is the reason why they are heavily invested in it. Not much was revealed about the glasses and their working, but the company is determined to deliver an AR product that doesn’t get in the way of reality and takes you away from it.

Did you love Google’s previous iteration of the Google glass? Are you excited about the upcoming one? Share your thoughts down below.