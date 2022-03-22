Android Now Has An iOS-Like Feature To Clear 15-Minutes Of Search History

Google has lately shifted its focus to making Android more secure by adding more features. The giant has added a lot of security features that have indeed made the platform more secure. Recently, Google added a feature that allows you to delete the last 15 minutes of your search history.

A similar feature was first introduced in iOS last summer, and Google has copied it. However, this is not the first time the search engine giant has copied the Cupertino giant. A Google spokesperson told The Verge that the feature would be rolled out to all Android devices in a few weeks.

We’re currently rolling this feature out on the Google app for Android and expect it to be available to everyone using the app in the next few weeks. Google Spokesperson for The Verge

How to clear the last 15 minutes of Search History on Android?

This feature shows up when you tap on your profile in the Google app. Previously, you could only see the Search history option, which takes you to the main Google account settings, usually found in the settings app. With this new feature, you can delete your history on the fly.

Image: Abubakar Mohammed/Ben Schoon

1. Open the app drawer to find and open the Google app.

2. Tap on your profile picture in the top right corner of the app.

3. Tap on “Delete last 15 minutes’ to delete your search history that Google saved in the last 15 minutes.

What are your thoughts about this feature? Do you think Android is still lacking in privacy features compared to Android? Let us know in the comments section below.