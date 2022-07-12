Google Accidentally Shipped An Unreleased Pixel 7 Pro To A Customer

We’ve seen tech companies accidentally releasing a future update early on. But have you ever seen a future smartphone accidentally shipped to a customer four months before its release? It turns out Google has delivered an unreleased pixel 7 Pro to a customer based out of Accra, Ghana.

Sounds unbelievable, right? Well, the debacle even shook the customers who ordered a regular Pixel 6 Pro from the Facebook Marketplace. Although the device was fully functional when received, Google soon wiped out the Android 13 leaving the device dead.

Is Google Pixel 7 pro leaked?

@soulpee

Firstly, Google, at its I/O 2022, teased us by showing the rear of the upcoming Pixel 7 series. The official launch of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro is in the fall of this year. However, the Pixel 7 series is yet again on the leak bandwagon, months before its official launch.

@soulpee

On the internet, a leaked Pixel 7 Pro prototype has been spotted. A Twitter user claimed that his friend recently purchased the Pixel 6 Pro from the Facebook Marketplace only to receive an unreleased Pixel 7 pro. According to the tweet, the user waited two whole months to get his hands on the device.

It was definitely worth the wait as it’s not every day you get an early Prototype delivered to your doorstep. The pictures show that the Pixel 7 Pro is covered in a test case that hides most of the design aspects. However, the user also shared a photo of the device without the case, showing the entire rear panel.

My friend bought a slightly used pixel 6 pro on Facebook market place in the states about 2 months ago. Phone came in last month and looked weird as hell . thought this was some tiptoe lane foul move but turned out, the shipper made a mistake an shipped an unreleased pixel 7 pro pic.twitter.com/gFkhpwWBwn — About40 Clan (@soulpee) July 11, 2022

The photos also disclose the device’s codename, Cheetah, and Android 13’s codename, Tiramisu. The friend who purchased the item is under the impression that the seller is an OEM supplier for the Pixel 7 series.



Even while the claim that the seller unintentionally shipped a prototype of the upcoming Pixel 7 Pro appears too good to be true. It is impossible to deny the reality that Google is having a difficult time putting a stop to the Pixel 7 leaks.

Find your dream job

Did Google remove the Android 13 support?

However, all the fun was short-lived as google sent a remote wipe command and wiped out the Android 13 update off the phone. The device is now stuck in a bootloader.

When they reached out to XDA developers for help they too had a hard time believing the existence of the device. Hence they asked for a very specific image as proof, take a look at the image down below.

Image: Twitter @soulpee

Google Pixel 7 pro specifications

Almost every hardware specification of the Pixel 7 has been leaked online. The 2nd generation Tensor chipset will power the device. Along with a newer processor, it will have a horizontally aligned triple camera setup. The cameras include a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 48MP telephoto camera.

Lastly, the device is rumored to have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will have a large 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120 HZ refresh rate. In addition, Pixel 7 Pro will come with the latest Android 13 out of the box.