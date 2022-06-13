“God’s Favorite Idiot” Release Date And Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Relaxing after a long day of work is arguably one of the best feelings out there. For some, it could mean opening a chilled beer while for others it is simply watching an amazing TV series. If you fall in the latter category then we have great news for you. Melissa McCarthy’s new comedy series God’s Favorite Idiot is all set to release online soon.

To be precise, the web series is gearing up for an online release on June 15, 2022. The series is reportedly going to feature a total of 16 episodes. However, on the above-mentioned release date, only the first eight episodes will be available.

All eight episodes will arrive at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). With that said, let’s talk about where to watch the series online and whether you can watch it for free or not.

Where to watch ‘God’s Favorite Idiot’ online?

Image credit: Netflix

The 2022 witty comedy series will be released online under the banner of Netflix. Speaking of Netflix, feel free to check our guide on the Netflix release time schedule right here. It will help you in figuring out when to watch the show as per your region.

Can I watch ‘God’s Favorite Idiot’ for free on Netflix?

We hate you to say this but Netflix no longer provides a free trial to new users. This means you technically cannot watch the show for free on Netflix. However, there are a few offers that provide a free subscription to the streaming service.

What will ‘God’s Favorite Idiot’ be about?

The web series will be a workplace comedy following the ordinary life of Clark. Clark is your regular mid-level tech support employee until well, he isn’t. Here is the official synopsis of the series to get a better understanding of what to expect from the show:

“Mid-level Tech support employee Clark Thompson finds love with co-worker Amily Luck at exactly the same time he becomes the unwitting messenger of God. Also, there’s roller skating, a lake of fire and an impending apocalypse.”

That’s it for this article. Are you interested in watching this show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.