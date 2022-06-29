Gmail For Web Is Getting Material You And It Looks Great

After the layout update by Google earlier this year, now it has announced an addition of Material You design. Google has shared the images of the new Material You design with the users.

In this new design, we will get to see the vibrant blue colors along with a round rectangular-shaped compose button to create a new mail.

Image: Google

In the latest Material You design, the white background of Gmail is now replaced by a light blue theme along with some other faint shades. From the shared image, we can see that the left navigation menu is now darker than before.

Google has stated that the Material You design will be automatically enabled for some users; however, they can later change it to the default option.

The chat status indicator has been removed in the latest update, which expands the search field on the top. The left bar is also not there in the new Material You design, and you will be getting a list of labels and folders at the left.

Google has not brought Material You design to its iPad and iPhone apps, and it seems we need to wait to get it on these platforms. As for the available platforms, the Material You design will be available with a personal Google account along with Workspace individual users.

Other platforms are Workspace Business Starter, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, G Suite Basic, and Education Plus.

Earlier this year, Google introduced a new layout on the desktop version that helps users integrate Meet, Chat, and spaces in one place. The update was aimed to improve the user experience by enabling them to easily switch between each app from the same page. The last update made things easy for the users. Let’s see how users receive the new Material You design.