GIGABYTE G5 Series Laptop Launched With Intel 12th Gen Processors And Up To RTX 3060 Graphics

GIGABYTE is known for many things, and one of them is gaming laptops. The company has launched three new mid-range gaming laptops in their latest G5 series, each model comes with a variety of configurations, starting from the RTX 3050 all the way up to RTX 3060 and 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H.

GIGABYTE G5 KE, ME, and GE are here!

Starting with the top model in the series, the G5 KE comes with a core i5-12500H with a base clock of 2.4GHz and a boost of 4.5GHz. All the laptops in the G5 series feature a 15.6-inch FHD+ panel capable of a 144Hz refresh rate. The G5 KE comes with an RTX 3060 with 6GB GDDR6 memory.

On the storage side, the laptop comes with a Gen4 512GB SSD and an extra vacant slot for a Gen 3 SSD to expand the storage in the future. Complementing the storage is 16GB RAM across all models, which are configured in dual-channel and are expandable up to 64GB. The G5 KE also has a Thunderbolt 4.0 port, which is absent in the other models.

On the connectivity side, you get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a one Gigabit LAN across all models. Similarly, all models have a similar 54Wh battery to power all the components.

The other two models, G5 ME, and G5 GE, are powered by the same processor but different graphics units — RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3050, respectively. They come bundled with a 150W power adapter as opposed to the 180W on the G5 KE.

While the rest of the features are the same as the G5 KE, they, unfortunately, miss out on a Thunderbolt 4.0 port. If you want to know more about the port situation on all the models, here’s a table.

The G5 KE costs Rs 1,03,890, whereas the G5 ME and G5 GE cost Rs 85,801, and Rs 77,837, respectively. What are your thoughts about these laptops? Let us know in the comments section below.