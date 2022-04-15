“Ghostwire: Tokyo” All Tanuki Locations Guide

Finding and locating Tanuki in ‘Ghostwire: Tokyo’ helps players earn more XP, emotes, and charms that help a great deal in combat. Moreover, finding Tanuki in ‘Ghostwire: Tokyo’ is a part of the side mission that players can undertake after cleansing the Shiroyama Shrine.

After clearing the Shiroyama Shrine, players will find the boss Tanuki inside the temple, waiting for players to approach it, following which the side mission starts. Meanwhile, this guide will help you track the Tanuki hunt side mission and will help you find all the Tanuki locations in ‘Ghostwire: Tokyo.’

The mission is called “Tanuki Hunt” and unlocks your “Tail’s Showing” trophy upon completion. The side mission requires players to find all 25 Tanuki scattered all over the Shibuya district. Furthermore, the task of finding Tanuki locations in ‘Ghostwire: Tokyo’ is not a pleasant one. However, Akito can pray at the shrines’ offering boxes, which reveal the precise location of a Tanuki nearby that shrine.

On the contrary, not every shrine in ‘Ghostwire: Tokyo’ has an offering box. It is there that a player can rely on spectral vision; just as players can find Jizo statues using spectral vision, they can find Tanuki using spectral vision. At the same time, finding Tanuki using spectral vision can be tricky. While Tanuki all over the map has transformed themselves into various objects resembling the ones in the game, it can be hard to identify them.

With only a tail that differentiates them from the objects, spectral vision can help players look for that wagging Tanuki tail. As for the Tanuki location guide for Ghostwire: Tokyo, let’s get started.

1. Shiroyama Shrine Tanuki location

Starting off with the shrine from which the Tanuki Hunt side mission starts, Shiroyama Shrine’s vicinity contains 3 Tanuki, with the location of the first one within the shrines’ gates.

Ghostwire: Tokyo – 1st Tanuki location

The first Tanuki can be located west of the Shiroyama Shrine, which has taken the form of a metal pot; using spectral vision, look for a pot on the ground with a wagging tail.

Screengrab: Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo – 2nd Tanuki location

The location for the second Tanuki is southwest of Shiroyama Shrine, on top of a building. Upon reaching the building, players can grapple on a nearby Tengu and land on the rooftop. Now, the second Tengu of Shiroyama Shrine stands on top of the building with a large red billboard; players will find the Tanuki disguised as a small Torii gate in front of the billboard.

Screengrab: Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo – 3rd Tanuki location

The last Tanuki location in Shiroyama Shrine is Southeast of the shrine, below the elevated highway. This Tanuki is disguised as a red-colored vending machine beside the highway pillar.

Screengrab: Ghostwire: Tokyo

2. Namita Shrine Tanuki location

Ghostwire: Tokyo – 4th Tanuki location

This shrine contains only one Tanuki in its vicinity; towards the west of the shrine, players will see a Tanuki on a rooftop that has transformed itself into a porcelain Tanuki statue. There’s a cat nearby that lets you know it smells Tanuki on the rooftop, ensuring you’re in the right place.

Screengrab: Ghostwire: Tokyo

3. Akisawa Shrine Tanuki location

Ghostwire: Tokyo – 5th Tanuki location

The Akisawa shrine has two Tanuki locations nearby. The first Tanuki is towards the northwest of the shrine inside an alleyway. This Tanuki has taken the form of a mini Torii gate that is easily identifiable; if players have trouble finding the Tanuki, there’s a dog that will let you know its location.

Screengrab: Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo – 6th Tanuki location

The second Tanuki location of the Akisawa shrine is northeast of the shrine. This Tanuki has disguised himself as a traffic cone on the edge of a building near the Shibuya central hospital.

Screengrab: Ghostwire: Tokyo

4. Toyoi Shrine Tanuki location

Ghostwire: Tokyo – 7th Tanuki location

There’s only one Tanuki location in the Toyoi shrine vicinity. Towards the southwest of the shrine, this Tanuki is disguised as a red and white vending machine in a small parking lot.

Screengrab: Ghostwire: Tokyo

5. Namihara Shrine Tanuki location

Ghostwire: Tokyo – 8th Tanuki location

The Namihara Shrine also has only one Tanuki nearby, and this one is rather close to the shrine. Towards the southeast of the shrine, there’s a Tanuki disguised as a yellow electric sign next to a satellite dish.

Screengrab: Ghostwire: Tokyo

6. Hatsuike Shrine Tanuki location

Ghostwire: Tokyo – 9th Tanuki location

The next shrine on the list is the Hatsuike shrine, and there’s only one Tanuki to find nearby Hatsuike Shrine. As for the location of this Tanuki, towards the east of the shrine, just towards the edge of the forest, players will encounter a Tanuki disguised as a red chair.

Screengrab: Ghostwire: Tokyo

7. Hitani Shrine Tanuki location

Ghostwire: Tokyo – 10th Tanuki location

Next up is the Hitani shrine Tanuki, and there are two Tanuki to find in this location. The first Tanuki is towards the west of the shrine and can be identified as a street light that shines upon the Tanuki disguised as a red Daruma.

Screengrab: Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo – 11th Tanuki location

The second Tanuki location is towards the south of the shrine. This Tanuki has disguised himself as a blue-colored cup of noodles beside a bench in an alleyway; identifying this is an easy task, as the spectral vision will easily give it away.

Screengrab: Ghostwire: Tokyo

8. Utagawa Shopping District Torri Gate Tanuki location

Ghostwire: Tokyo – 12th Tanuki location

Players can find the locations for 3 Tanuki in this area. Starting with the first one, this Tanuki is located east of the shrine on top of a building, disguising himself as a billboard with a tail.

Screengrab: Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo – 13th Tanuki location

The location for the second Tanuki in the Utagawa shopping district is to the south of the shrine; this Tanuki has transformed himself into a vending machine. Now, this one is hard to find via the spectral vision since it is standing too close to the wall so as not to reveal its tail.

Screengrab: Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo – 14th Tanuki location

The location for the third Tanuki in the Utagawa shopping district is towards the northeast of the shrine beside the river; this Tanuki has disguised himself as a small brown door.

Screengrab: Ghostwire: Tokyo

9. Morite Shrine Tanuki location

Ghostwire: Tokyo – 15th Tanuki location

This shrine has only one Tanuki in its vicinity. The location of the Morite shrine Tanuki is towards the east of the shrine. Furthermore, this Tanuki has disguised himself as a satellite dish above a billboard.

Screengrab: Ghostwire: Tokyo

10. Yashin Shrine Tanuki location

Ghostwire: Tokyo – 16th Tanuki location

As for the Yashin shrine, there’s only one Tanuki nearby. This Tanuki can be found southeast of the shrine, disguising himself as a traffic sign on a large construction site.

Screengrab: Ghostwire: Tokyo

11. Chishima Shrine Tanuki location

Ghostwire: Tokyo – 17th Tanuki location

There is only one Tanuki located in the Chishima shrine’s vicinity. As for the precise location, this Tanuki is towards the north of the shrine, at the edge of the forest, disguising himself as a phone booth.

Screengrab: Ghostwire: Tokyo

12. Tatsui Shrine Tanuki location

Ghostwire: Tokyo – 18th Tanuki location

To find the Tatsui shrine Tanuki, go west of the shrine, where the Tanuki is disguised as a red Daruma. As for the precise location, the Tanuki is hidden under the large highway. Moreover, this one is tricky to find since it is hidden behind a building in a cramped space.

Screengrab: Ghostwire: Tokyo

13. Onten Shrine Tanuki location

Ghostwire: Tokyo – 19th Tanuki location

The Onten shrine also has one Tanuki in its vicinity; the location of this Tanuki is toward the north of the shrine. This Tanuki can be found disguised as a cardboard box, sitting on a bench in an alleyway.

Screengrab: Ghostwire: Tokyo

14. Kamio Shrine Tanuki location

Ghostwire: Tokyo – 20th Tanuki location

The Kamio shrine Tanuki location is to the southwest of the shrine; this Tanuki has disguised himself as a red Daruma with a little Daruma stacked on top.

Screengrab: Ghostwire: Tokyo

15. Shimokusa Shrine Tanuki location

Ghostwire: Tokyo – 21th Tanuki location

The Shimokusa shrine has only one Tanuki in its vicinity; as for the location, this Tanuki can be found west of the shrine in the graveyard, disguised as a gravestone.

Screengrab: Ghostwire: Tokyo

16. Kuo Shrine Tanuki location

Ghostwire: Tokyo – 22nd Tanuki location

The Kui shrine has two Tanuki in its vicinity; the first Tanuki can be found south of the shrine disguised as a rocking panda ride in a playground.

Screengrab: Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo – 23rd Tanuki location

As for the Kuo shrine’s second Tanuki, this one can be found east of the shrine on top of a building, just south of the highway. This Tanuki has disguised himself as a sign; moreover, players can use a nearby Tengu to grapple and get over the building.

Screengrab: Ghostwire: Tokyo

17. Saihama Building Rooftop Torri Gate Tanuki location

Ghostwire: Tokyo – 24th Tanuki location

There’s only one Tanuki to find nearby the Saihama building rooftop Torri gate. The precise location of this Tanuki is to the north of the Torri gate. The Tanuki can be found between the building space disguised as a porcelain Tanuki statue.

Screengrab: Ghostwire: Tokyo

18. Mikubo Shrine Tanuki location

Ghostwire : Tokyo – 25th Tanuki location

This is the last Tanuki hunt of the game; this Tanuki is located south of the shrine on a rooftop and is disguised as a porcelain Tanuki statue.

Screengrab: Ghostwire: Tokyo

So there you have it, the locations of all 25 Tanuki locations in Ghostwire. While the locations are fairly easy to find except for the one or two tricky ones, using spectral vision to locate and identify Tanuki from the environment will help you not only reveal the locations faster but also identify them clearly from the other non-interactable items in the game. Moreover, on successful completion of the Tanuki hunt side mission, not only players will gain the charms rewards, but also a Tanuki outfit for Akito.