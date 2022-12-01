Today’s Google Doodle Lets You Design Your Own Video Game!

Today, Google’s homepage doodle is something you have never seen before. It is Gerald “Jerry” Lawson’s 82nd birthday. If you don’t know Jerry by name, you probably have tried his work at some point in life. Jerry is the inventor of video game cartridges, an invention that boosted the console industry.

So, today you can play five different games using the doodle. Each game is a bit different from the rest and reminds you of the old retro games you used to play on the CRT TV.

Google Doodle lets you create games

We tried out one of the games, which have Gerald “Jerry” Lawson as the main character. You jump and scale different objects while collecting points. But that’s not all! The game also adds an element of building stuff right into the gameplay. You need to add blocks to scale different levels while evading enemies. It felt very Mario-like, but we cannot complain as those were the best days.

You need to use the keyboard to play games but have to use the mouse to add on-screen elements to cover different levels. You can edit these games and build your own levels if you like. Moreover, you can create an entirely new game with your imagination using game-building tools. We didn’t extensively design a level, but it would be fun to do so. You can also share your creations with your friends and let them play with your designs.

Image: Google

It is great to see developers come together to make this day special for Gerald “Jerry” Lawson. A team of three game developers designed this doodle, and it is among the most unique creations so far. You can even save the Doodle for offline usage. To play the doodle game, just visit the Google homepage and click on the Gerald “Jerry” Lawson doodle. The game will load instantly. Click on the home icon to go to the home page and try other games.