From ‘Mufasa’ To ‘Snow White,’ Disney Announces 8 New Release Dates

It also includes one untitled Marvel movie.

Disney announces release dates
Image: Disney

Disney unveiled a number of current and future releases at D23 Expo 2022, their official fan club convention held last weekend in Anaheim, California. Inside Out 2 and Elio are the only two titles from their subsidiary Pixar. Other projects included are part of Disney’s new live-action remake canon.

Snow White will be a modernized version of 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which was both the first Disney feature film and the project that launched Disney’s Princess canon. Directed by Marc Webb, the film will star Rachel Zegler in the title role. On the other hand, Mufasa: The Lion King, will be portrayed in photorealistic CGI animation directed by Barry Jenkins of Moonlight. It will be a prequel that will explore the origin story of Simba’s father. It will have returning actors John Kani as Rafiki, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, and Billy Eichner as Timon.

Disney announces the official release dates for its forthcoming films

According to Variety, Disney has officially announced the official release dates for several important forthcoming films. The release dates range from 2023 to 2024, with some films previously announced and others yet to be released, including one Marvel title shifted between Phases 5 and 6. Checkout the release dates below:

MovieRelease Date
Next Goal WinsApril 21, 2023
Haunted MansionAugust 11, 2023
WishNovember 22, 2023
ElioMarch 1, 2024
Disney’s Snow WhiteMarch 22, 2024
Inside Out 2June 14, 2024
Mufasa: The Lion KingJuly 5, 2024
Untitled Marvel MovieSeptember 6, 2024

Disney expects Mufasa, Snow White, and other films to dominate the box office in 2024. And it’s not surprising given their recent track record. These projects will be released alongside Captain America: New World Order in May and Thunderbolts in late July.

Oviya Priyadharshini

