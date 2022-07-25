Free Youtube Proxy 2022: Get Youtube Unblocked With Proxy Websites

As free as the internet seems to be, it is actually not. There is censorship imposed by governments and internet providers that make some websites inaccessible to users. Some websites are geo-restricted whereas some are blocked by ISPs due to one or other reasons. However, there are certain tools that you can use to unblock blocked websites. You can use Proxy sites, VPNs, or custom DNS servers to access websites that are not available in your region.

Talking about blocked websites, YouTube is at the forefront. It is one of the most heavily blocked websites in the world. There are several videos that you cannot watch in certain regions. Now, if you’re facing difficulty in accessing YouTube, we have an ace up our sleeve that could help you unblock YouTube content so that you can enjoy your favorite videos without any restriction. Below, we have mentioned free YouTube proxy websites that could be used to access YouTube even if it’s not available in your region.

Important: If your office (or school) has banned some websites on its network, unblocking them might violate your work policies. So, we don’t advise you to try to bypass filters in these cases.

Free YouTube Proxy: Unblock YouTube easily

This free proxy website by Genmirror is one of the best methods to get YouTube unblocked. It provides a free SSL web proxy that can be accessed on smartphones, PC, and tablets to unblock YouTube wherever you are. To open YouTube using Genmirror, simply type in the YouTube URL in the form on the website. If you are using the Genmirror YouTube Proxy on a smartphone, you can also save a lot of bandwidth as you will be accessing the proxied versions of blocked YouTube videos. Moreover, Genmirror Free YouTube Proxy tries to keep you anonymous on the internet. However, the website is riddled with advertisements that could be a deal-breaker for some.

2. Proxysite – Unblock YouTube

Proxysite is another excellent website to get YouTube unblocked if you aren’t able to access it. This proxy website has been designed while keeping ease of usage in mind. Advertisements are minimal and do not meddle with your user experience. You need to simply type in “www.youtube.com” in the text box on the website and choose the server you want to use to access the blocked website. There are around 20 European and US-based servers available on this free YouTube proxy website.

HMA or HideMyAss is another popular name if you want to unblock blocked websites. Their free YouTube proxy is simply one of the fastest ways to access YouTube if it’s blocked in your geographical location. Since it is a free proxy, there are certain limitations. For example, you cannot use HMA free YouTube proxy tool in more than 1 tab. If you want to bypass these limitations, you can purchase the premium version of HMA that assures complete anonymity while browsing the internet while promising to unblock blocked websites.

4. AtozProxy – Easy-to-use YouTube proxy website

If you want a simple tool to access YouTube in your region, there is no better option than Atozproxy. This free proxy website has an interface similar to Proxysite, another free YouTube proxy website mentioned above but with a more user-friendly interface and less intrusive ads. To use this website, enter the YouTube URL and click on the Browse button on the website. Atozproxy uses advanced SSL encryption technology to hide your digital footprints on the internet and make you untraceable.

5. CroxyProxy – Unblock YouTube using proxy

CroxyProxy is a website that can be used to visit any blocked website and YouTube is no exception. This proxy website uses advanced technology to bypass restrictions enforced by ISPs and governments. You can watch all YouTube videos using this proxy website. Unlike other proxy sites, CroxyProxy supports HTML5 video and audio playback. To unblock YouTube using CroxyProxy, simply type in the URL in the text box and press the Go button. Another reason why we have included CroxyProxy in this list is that it also offers a Chrome extension that eliminates the step of visiting the proxy website every time you want to get YouTube unblocked. You can install the extension to access blocked YouTube videos with a click.

If you are wondering whether you can download playlists from YouTube or not, well here we have got an article dedicated to how to download playlists from YouTube quickly.

YouTube not working? Use these free proxy websites

There are instances when YouTube is not working, you can try the above-mentioned free proxy websites to watch the videos on the video streaming site. We have tested all the above YouTube proxy websites mentioned above and we can assure you that all the websites were working at the time of writing. We’ll keep updating this list of free YouTube proxy sites, watch out for this space.

FAQs