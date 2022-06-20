Fossbytes Partners With Jobbio To Help You Grab The Best Jobs In Tech

Fossbytes is delighted to announce an exciting new strategic partnership with Jobbio’s Amply Network to connect companies with top talent.

We have teamed up to create an exclusive job board, enabling a seamless recruitment platform, featuring a list of jobs curated for the Fossbytes community. Powered by Jobbio’s Amply network, this new job board is bolstered by thousands of incredible jobs, offering a practical solution to the vast hiring challenges faced globally right now.

Together, we are connecting companies with prospective talent who may not be actively seeking a new role. This helps employers to find the best staff and helps workers to easily discover roles perfectly fit for them.

Speaking about this new partnership, Adarsh Verma, co-founder and COO of Fossbytes, said: “This collaboration represents the collaboration of our two brands to connect people with open opportunities. As we continue to expand our readership, redefining digital media with innovation, we are very excited to announce this new partnership and be a part of the Amply network of respected brands.”

“With so much movement in the tech jobs market, in particular, it will be very interesting to watch this space,” he added.

Meanwhile, CEO of Jobbio, Stephen Quinn says. “Fossbytes has become a leading source of technology news and tutorials and we’re excited to join forces with them on this new partnership. Together, with our expertise in recruitment platforms, more specifically putting the right roles and companies in front of the right audiences, this partnership offers enormous potential for both parties and we look forward to fostering their success.”

To find a job or expand your career potential, have a browse.