First Beta Version Of '1Password' App For Linux Arrives

Finally, a month and a half after we reported the initial release of the 1Password app for Linux desktop, its co-founder Dave Teare has now announced the beta version of the full-featured ‘1Password’ Linux desktop app.

As you may know, 1Password is a user-friendly and cross-platform password manager app whose stable version is already available for Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and now is getting ready for Linux-based operating systems.

1Password Beta For Ubuntu, Fedora, Debian, And Other Linux Distros

The backend of the 1Password Linux desktop app is built using the ‘most loved programming language‘ Rust and the frontend using the most popular component-based React.js library.

Additionally, the app also uses a safe, fast, and Rust-based ring crypto library that provides full end-to-end encryption to meet both the security of data and performance expectations of Linux users.

Here are the features that the beta version of 1Password for Linux offers:

Quick find and intelligent search suggestions

Data export

Beautiful user interface

Watchtower dashboard

System tray icon to stay unlocked while closed

Unlock with Linux user account, including biometrics

Automatic Dark Mode selection based on your GTK theme

1Password also has a free account offer for an individual or every member who works in an open-source team. The only thing you need to do is open a pull request in the GitHub repo of “1Password open source projects,” and you’ll get a free 1Password team membership.

Lastly, if you want to install 1Password on any of your Linux distros, head over to the official 1Password For Linux Beta page. This will guide you to install the app using apt or rpm package repositories for Debian, Ubuntu, CentOS, Fedora, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux, as well as using the Snap store.

If your distro does not have support for apt, rpm, or snap, AppImage of 1Password is also available for download and use in other Linux distributions.

Just to remind you again, you should also expect bugs or any problems as 1Password for Linux is still in beta. However, more features in 1Password await you in the final stable release planned for early next year.

If you can’t wait that long, don’t forget that you can also use 1Password X in your browser for a stable experience on Linux.