Smartphones are one of the essential pieces of technology that most people own. Losing a phone will deal a massive blow to a person if there’s a lot of important personal data on it, especially when they’ve lost a super-premium Google Pixel device. If you’ve lost your phone, searched everywhere but couldn’t find it, perhaps this article can help you find it.

If your next question is, “Can an app really help me find my Google Pixel device?” The answer is yes. In this article, let’s look at how to find your Google Pixel device using an app from Google called Find My Device.

How to find a Pixel phone if it’s lost?

Before we get started, the Find My Device app relies on your device’s GPS data. As a result, if you remember turning off the GPS and location services on the Pixel device that you’ve lost, there’s, unfortunately, no way of finding your device via the app. This also means that for the app to successfully track, your Google Pixel device should be turned on.

1. Open the Google Play Store and download the “Find my Device” app on another device. Or you can also go to google.com/android/find from your computer.

2. On the app or website, sign in to the Google account that was the primary Google account on your lost phone.

Abubakar Mohammed/Fossbytes

3. Once signed in, you should see all your devices on the left side.

4. Click on your missing Pixel device, Pixel 6 in our case, and the app will automatically track the phone and display its exact location.

If you’re at the location where the phone is but cannot find the same, try clicking on the “Play sound” option to start playing sound on your lost Pixel device.

If you were unable to track down your lost Pixel device, there’s nothing you can do except notify your carrier and local law enforcement, and your phone will be added to the shared national blocklist. That way, no one could potentially do any harm using your phone, and you’d be safe.

Now, to be safer, we recommend using the “Secure Device” and “Erase device” features as they do exactly what their name suggests.

Were you able to find your lost Google Pixel device using this method? Let us know in the comments section below.