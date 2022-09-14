Fedora 37 Beta Released For Testing: What’s New?

With Fedora 37 stable version releasing next month, Fedora 37’s Beta is finally available to test for the public, and it brings a significant amount of changes compared to Fedora 36. Here’s everything that’s new in the latest release.

Fedora 37 Beta Released

One of the main highlights of this release is that it ships with GNOME 43, which is also in beta. Here are all the new features that GNOME 43 brings to the table.

Revamped quick-settings panel. A new device security tab in Privacy settings. New features and changes to the Nautilus File Manager. Web apps and Web extensions support

The changes in the release may be subtle, but they should contribute immensely to the overall user experience.

Fedora 37 Beta brings Fedora to Raspberry Pi with accelerated graphics. The test build for Raspberry Pi is also available at the end of the article.

Some of the other additions and updates include:

Updated programming languages and libraries — Python, Pearl, Golang, etc.

TEST-FEDORA39 policy that previews changes planned for Fedora Linux 39. The new policy includes a move away from SHA-1 signatures.

Download Fedora 37 Beta

The official ISO and Spins are now available on the official Fedora website. If the link isn’t working, you can also visit this and download the ISO directly.

What are your thoughts on the same? Are you content with where Fedora’s development is headed? Let us know in the comment section below.