‘Ms. Marvel’: Fawad Khan Finally Makes His Debut And Fans Can’t Get Over Him

After a long, long wait, Fawad Khan has made his MCU debut in Ms. Marvel’s penultimate episode. The Pakistani actor’s participation in the show was confirmed last year. But all details about his character were kept under wraps.

Now that the actor has made his public debut, desi Twitter is going crazy all over him. Fawad Khan is seen to be playing the role of Hasan, Kamala’s great-grandfather.

Ms. Marvel: Fawad Khan is finally here!

The fifth episode follows Kamala back to the post-partition era to see how Hasan met Aisha, Kamala’s great-grandmother, and a Clandestine. In the episode, Fawad is seen to play a freedom fighter. Netizens are drooling over Fawad’s presence, unable to contain their excitement.

One user wrote, “India partition scene was heartbreaking, and #MsMarvel captured it with all the dignity in episode 5. And #FawadKhan thankyou for coming on my screen after so long.”

India partition scene was heartbreaking, and #MsMarvel captured it with all the dignity in episode 5.



And #FawadKhan thankyou for coming on my screen after so long. — sky. (@shiptothesky) July 6, 2022

Another fan wrote, “#FawadKhan saying “hum leke rhege Aazadi, Jor se bolo Aazadi” while playing an Indian freedom fighter against the oppressive British regime just might be the Best thing from MCU for a long time. Luv the Indian representation & the talks about partician #msmarvel #MissMarvel #MCU”

#FawadKhan saying "hum leke rhege Aazadi, Jor se bolo Aazadi" while playing an Indian freedom fighter against the oppressive British regime just might be the Best thing from MCU for a long time. Luv the Indian representation & the talks about partician #msmarvel #MissMarvel #MCU pic.twitter.com/IhAlRRkHbM — piyush 🤙 (@itsme_literally) July 6, 2022

We all can agree that fawad khan in ms marvel episode 5 is just #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/CQ2CD3qHC5 — z (@reblmoon) July 6, 2022

Fawad Khan has to be the coolest freedom fighter ever #MsMarvel — ansh (@michaelnotscoot) July 6, 2022

Fawad confirmed his role in Ms. Marvel last year. Speaking with Film Companion, Fawad said “Yeah, I am. Woh toh main deny nahi kar sakta, ab toh main jhooth nahi bol sakta, woh toh unhone khud news laga di hai (I can’t deny that or lie about it because they have put out the news themselves).”

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar also made his MCU debut in the fourth episode of Ms. Marvel. However, his role was short-lived just like Fawad’s. Farhan is portrayed as Waleed in the series, the Red Daggers’ leader who assisted Kamala in understanding her family history.

Ms. Marvel, starring Iman Vellani, Yasmeen Fletcher, MMatt Lintz, Mohan Kapur, Zenobia Shroff, Rish Shah, Nimra Bucha, Samina Ahmad, Fawad Khan, and Aramis Knight is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar now.