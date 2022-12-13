Marvel Fans Freak Out Over Thor: Love and Thunder's Oscars Campaign

It’s that time of year when the Awards season approaches and the chaos surrounding the nominations begins. We are officially less than three months away from the most prestigious red carpet, the Academy Awards. As the Academy prepares to honor outstanding cinema and its members, applications, including those from Disney Marvel, are pouring in. While submitting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, the studio also submitted Thor: Love And Thunder, causing a massive troll storm.

Twitter trolls Disney over Thor: Love and Thunder’s Oscars Campaign

Thor: Love And Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi and starring Chris, was the fourth film in the Thor franchise. The highly anticipated film received polarizing reviews, with the majority of critics praising it for its lack of substance. And now, Marvel submitting the film for Oscar consideration has sparked outrage.

In total, the studio has submitted three films in various categories. These include Letitia Wright’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elizabeth Olsen’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, and Benedict Cumberbatch, and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Love And Thunder. Thor: Love And Thunder, on the other hand, has been submitted for Best Picture, Best Director (Waititi), Best Actor (Chris Hemsworth), Best Actress (Natalie Portman), and Best Adapted Screenplay. Disney is also pushing the film by submitting it for Best Visual Effects. And it turns out, netizens have decided to bash the decision.

One twitter user wrote “I’ve been inclined to defend this movie to a certain extent but there should not be a world where Thor love and thunder wins a Oscar. I’m sorry.” Another user wrote “Pretty comfortable calling thor love and thunder the worst film of the year, amazed Disney has the balls to even say it in the same sentence as the word “oscar,” let alone “best picture” or especially “best director.”

Keep scrolling to see what Marvel fans are saying:

THEY SUBMITTED THOR LOVE AND THUNDER FOR BEST PICTURE ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME pic.twitter.com/KRymbJ5Q1C — nick 🎄 (@ps2hater) December 11, 2022

The fuckin’ audacity is insane because Disney is submitting Thor: love and thunder at Oscar considerations for Best Visual Effects. pic.twitter.com/mg58IaapiP — 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 of North (@Itssan17) December 12, 2022

BREAKING: Disney is submitting “Thor Love and Thunder” to the Oscars for “Best Picture” and “Best Director”.



The Oscars: pic.twitter.com/60ToS9GgLI — royalzealots (@royalzealots) December 11, 2022

don't ever put "love and thunder" and "oscars" in the same sentence again. pic.twitter.com/VKlqncSrlm https://t.co/8UjRGFpFCk — 💌 (@haIobearers) December 11, 2022

I’ve been inclined to defend this movie to a certain extent but there should not be a world where Thor love and thunder wins a Oscar 💀💀. I’m sorry. https://t.co/c9TqWS3Hqe — Daren 🏳️‍🌈⚡️🎄 (@Daren_Mcclimans) December 11, 2022

I respect the confidence but this is hysterical and delusional😂



If Endgame, Infinity War, Winter Soldier, and Civil War didn’t win any Oscars what makes you think Thor: Love and Thunder will… https://t.co/wVmMXki7oq — George Carmi (@georgecarmi) December 11, 2022

What are your thoughts on this Disney submission? Do you think the film had the best VFX? Let us know in the comments down below.