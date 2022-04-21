Fans Claim “Thor Is Gay” In The Upcoming “Thor: Love And Thunder”

With the launch of the new Thor movie trailer, many fans are wondering whether Marvel’s Norse God of Thunder is gay in the upcoming ‘Thor: Love and Thunder.’ Meanwhile, in this article, we’ll discuss whether Chris Hemsworth’s character is gay.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is the fourth movie in the franchise directed by Taika Waititi, with Hemsworth in the lead as Marvel’s Thor. The movie will also feature the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy. Moreover, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will allow the character of Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman, to take on the helm of the Mighty Thor; as for how she got the powers, only the movie will tell.

Meanwhile, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will also feature the induction of Marvel comics celebrated villain, Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale. While we’re at it, do read our piece on Gorr and his connection to the Symbiotes. Now for the question, “Is Thor gay in Thor: Love and Thunder?”

Fans think Thor is Gay!

After the first trailer dropped for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ fans quickly jumped the gun to conclude that Thor is gay. As for the question of why let’s break down the movie’s trailer. At around 1 minute in the trailer, Chris Pratt’s character goes, “You ever feel lost? Just look into the eyes of the people that you love.” In the next frame, we see Thor staring into Starlord’s eyes with his big blue eyes. Peter Quill, aka Starlord, replies, “not me.” Afterward, Thor clarifies by saying, “What? just listening.”

Screengrab: Thor: Love and Thunder

Now the scenes in the trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ have fans wondering if Thor is gay. Many even took to Twitter to show how they felt about the scene; let’s look at the various tweets.

I mean…gay pirates and gay Thor? Spread it out…… — Alyssa – Deanmon Era (@AbnosomeAlyssa) April 21, 2022

"Thor is gay now " what you mean now… He been gay did we not watch Thor Ragnarok??? pic.twitter.com/lIQyBIZIdq — hulk's pr manager / moon knight era 🌙 (@Dorkybanner) April 18, 2022

THOR IS GAY !!!!!!!! WE WON pic.twitter.com/q3OPmdCNqn April 18, 2022

THE WAY IM SCREAMING OMGGGG YES GIVE US GAY THOR pic.twitter.com/Egfnnhy6ew — p💫 (@stanningbrits) April 20, 2022

@Marvel if Thor is gay in the new Thor movie then you will definitely loose me as a marvel supporter. — Empyrayon (@empyrayon) April 20, 2022

What? Thor ISN'T gay? — jacoastie59 (@jacoastie59) April 20, 2022

There you have it; some Marvel fans are going at it; while some are happy about the theory. At the same time, some fans are losing it, considering the possibility of a ‘Gay Thor’ has Marvel fans divided.

Is Thor Gay in Marvel comics?

No! Thor is never portrayed as gay in Marvel comics. However, Marvel comics have had superheroes and many characters pertaining to the LGBTQ community. Meanwhile, some of the Marvel characters related to the LGBTQ community are America Chavez, Elektra, Odessa Drake, and Thor’s pal Korg have been portrayed as such in comics in the past.

While this is necessary to put it there that Marvel or the movie’s director hasn’t spoken anything related to Thor’s sexuality. The question, Is Thor gay? is just a fan theory and nothing more.

Will Thor be portrayed as gay or not? Only time will tell; till then, do let us know what your thoughts are about this fan theory.