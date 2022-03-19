Facebook Twitter Instagram
Facebook Is Locking Out People For Not Activating ‘Facebook Protect’

Check to see how to turn it on.

facebook protect locking out users
Pixabay

Recently, Facebook sent a spam-like email to many users stating, “Your account requires advanced security from Facebook Protect.” Users can turn on the feature by hitting the link in the email. Unfortunately, users won’t be able to access their accounts if they can’t turn them on by a certain date.

Many users likely ignored the email as it looked like spam. However, it was genuine, and the first deadline for many users was Thursday, March 17th. Users are now also having trouble accessing their accounts and can’t get back in with the process provided by Facebook.

According to the company, Facebook Protect is a “Security program for groups of people that are more likely to be targeted by malicious hackers, such as human rights defenders, journalists, and government officials.”

Facebook

Many users are now complaining they have lost access to their accounts. There have also even been cases where users can’t access their accounts even after turning Facebook Protect on. Others have also pointed out that they couldn’t get through the activation process before the deadline.

How do I turn on Facebook Protect?

The email is from ‘security@facebookmail.com’ and shouldn’t be that hard to find. Otherwise, you can also turn it on by following the steps below.

1. Click the downward-facing arrow in the top right corner on Facebook.

2. Go to Settings & Privacy, then select Settings.

3. Go to Security and Login.

4. Go to Facebook Protect and select Get Started.

5. Keep clicking next on the pop-ups

6. Facebook will suggest what to fix as you turn on Facebook Protect.

7. Click Fix Now and follow the on-screen instructions to finish turning it on.

Nalin Rawat

Nalin Rawat

Just a big nerd for everything pop culture and geeky. In love with movies, comics, games, and awesome new gadgets. I have been writing about technology and gaming since college.

