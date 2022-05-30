Facebook Dark Mode For iOS Has Disappeared

Dark Mode protects your eyes from glaring white light, especially at night. It is one of the crucial features employed by mobile and desktop OS for reducing eye troubles. But this essential feature is nowhere to be found in the Facebook app for iOS. The news broke on Twitter and many other social platforms, where users shared their frustration of missing dark mode on Facebook.

Meta-owned Facebook was already quite late to the party. It adopted dark mode and offered the feature in 2020 while Apple released system-wide dark mode for iOS in 2019. The missing dark mode option in the Facebook app is an eye-gouging experience for iOS users who use system-wide dark mode.

Why did Facebook dark mode vanish?

Facebook hasn’t yet gained cognizance of the issue which affects so many of its users on iOS. The issue may stem from a recent update to the Facebook app. It isn’t a bug that broke the dark mode feature but has removed the option from the app altogether.

Image: Pexels

9to5mac confirmed the news about the missing dark mode on iOS. Despite using the system-wide dark mode on iOS the app doesn’t have the option anymore. If you are wondering how to enable the dark mode on the FB app, here is how it worked earlier:

Open the Facebook app on your iOS device.

Tap the hamburger menu at the bottom right corner of the app.

Then, scroll down to the Settings & Privacy option and tap it.

Navigate to the Settings option and find the Dark Mode option.

Tap on the dark mode option and select the ON option.

You can also select the System option to let the app adapt to the system-wide preferences.

The advantage of this mode is that it won’t force dark mode every time.

The audacity of Facebook to turn off my dark mode when I opened my phone this morning pic.twitter.com/qx7zXzOe14 — Charlie Charles Char (@Chillinoize) May 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Meta made some changes to its privacy policy that you must look into. Do you use system-wide dark mode on your phone? Tell us in the comments.