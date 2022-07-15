Facebook Is Finally Adding Multiple User Profiles To A Single Account

Facebook is the biggest social media platform globally, with over 2.93 billion users, providing numerous social, marketing, and interacting features. Recent reports suggest that Facebook is now testing a new method for the users to have “five separate profiles tied to a single account”.

The company states that the test will let users create different profiles and dedicate them to the type of group they want to interact with, as one dedicated FB feed exclusively for friends while another for co-workers. Furthermore, the platform will let users instantly switch between the profiles in a few taps.

Leonard Lam, a Facebook spokesperson, told TechCrunch, “To help people tailor their experience based on interests and relationships, we’re testing a way for people to have more than one profile tied to a single Facebook account,” He added, “Anyone who uses Facebook must continue to follow our rules.”

What is it all about?

The additional profiles won’t require the user’s actual name as they will be able to choose any username and profile; the only requirement is that it should be unique and without special characters or numbers. The real profiles of the people will remain unchanged. The feature is in the testing phase with select users.

The company also states that the additional profiles are subjected to company policies, and they cannot impersonate others or misrepresent your identity as it will impact the account.

The rule will prevent people from creating multiple profiles and abusing the platform. If someone violates the company’s policies through one of their extra profile, Facebook’s algorithm will detect the profile and take relevant action like removing additional profiles and, in some instances, all of them, including the main account.

Facebook also claims that certain features and aspects are only available for the main profiles of users, which include managing or creating a page or using FB dating.

However, since the additional profiles will be under a single Facebook account, the multi-profile feature won’t affect the user metrics like monthly and daily active user count.

A shift from the classic FB mindset

The company has so far consistently discouraged users from creating multiple FB accounts. The additional profile feature marks a shift from the social media giants, which was necessary considering the user’s requirements.

It also clearly indicates the company’s experimentation with different ways to increase engagement while encouraging users to share more content.

Facebook claims that the additional profile feature will let users create various profiles based on a sustainable design, allowing them to connect with their favorite brands while creating a professional setting with co-workers.

The shift from the traditional approach comes from a February report which states a decline in daily users for the first time in history. The fourth quarter of 2021 was a disappointing time for the company tho it reported an increase in the first three months of 2022.