What Is ExpressVPNNotificationService.exe? Is It Safe?

If you are one of the curious blokes, you occasionally check the background processes hogging your system resources. While doing so, if you came across the process named “ExpressVPNNotificationService.exe” and are wondering what it is for, this article will answer that very question.

For the uninitiated, background processes are programs that run independently without user involvement. These are essential for a specific system and third-party apps, such as Windows Defender and Adobe Cloud, respectively, to work as expected.

However, some background processes look legitimate but are malicious in reality. Such a process or app is called a trojan horse. This kind of malware takes up system resources for little reason and makes your computer work noticeably slower than usual. But, coming back to the point, Is ExpressVPNNotificationService.exe just a trojan that falsely uses ExpressVPN in its name? Read on to find out.

What is ExpressVPNNotificationService.exe?

ExpressVPNNotificationService.exe running in the Task Manager.

ExpressVPNNotificationService.exe is an executable file associated with ExpressVPN. Usually, it runs as a startup process whenever you boot your system. This background process isn’t crucial for running your system so that you can terminate it without worry.

This file’s size is about 3.09MB, and in our usage, it occupied memory in the range of 9-16MB. Moreover, you can find it in this directory location: “C:\Program Files (x86)\ExpressVPN\expressvpn-ui\”

Is ExpressVPNNotificationsService.exe safe?

Since this background process carries the digital signature of ExpressVPN, you can rest assured it isn’t a malicious process and is safe. However, sometimes a trojan virus can disguise itself under a trusted name. So, it’s best to ensure the file’s location isn’t suspicious. For this, right-click on the process, open the file location and cross-check the file’s directory path with the expected path (mentioned earlier) to verify its legitimacy.

If you still want to stop this process from running every time you start your system, you can disable ExpressVPN from launching at startup. To do this, just open Task Manager (Ctrl + Shift + Esc), go to the Startup tab, right-click on “ExpressVPN.NotificationServiceStarter,” and select “Disable.”

So, now you have a better idea about the “ExpressVPNNotificationsService.exe” process and can decide how to deal with it. Also, if you are an avid VPN user, check out the best VPNs for online streaming like NordVPN, Surfshark VPN, and more.

