54% Of Experts Say Metaverse Will Mature By 2040

The metaverse is slowly becoming mainstream and an inevitable part of our future. By launching a slew of hardware products, the company aims to pool as many customers as possible. However, according to researchers, the whole concept of “The Metaverse” will mature earliest by 2040.

The heightened interest in the metaverse prompted the Pew Research Center and Elon University’s Imaging the Internet center to ask many technology experts to share their thoughts on the topic.

What do experts think about the future of the metaverse?

The metaverse is currently made up of somewhat immersive XR spaces in which humans can interact with automated entities. While some are regular everyday apps, others involve more immersive domains like gaming/fantasy.

In a Pew Research study, all the 624 technology innovators, developers, and business and policy leaders gave open-ended responses to the questions regarding the trajectory and impact of metaverse by 2040.

The proponents of XR and the evolution of immersive 3D applications will benefit many aspects of society like education, healthcare, gaming, and entertainment. Although with all the digital tech, there is a rise in concern about health, safety, security, privacy, and economic implications.

According to the study, 54% of these experts said that they expect the metaverse will become a more refined, well-functioning, daily life aspect for over half a billion people globally. However, the remaining 46% believe the complete opposite stating that the metaverse won’t be refined even 20 years from now.

After the experts were asked to elaborate on their different takes, two broad themes emerged. Firstly a few experts argued that we’d only be using the augmented and mixed reality tools by 2040, and the whole “immersive metaverse” won’t come to life.

Secondly, they said that bringing new worlds could dramatically magnify every human trait and tendency. They even worried over the future freedom of humans and the expansion of their native capacities.

Are the views different yet identical?

Although having different views regarding the full implication of the metaverse, none of the experts doubt major changes in the reality we know as of now. Meta is constantly pushing ahead in order to make its future plans a reality. Nevertheless, Meta wants millions of people on their platform to spend hundreds of dollars.

What are your thoughts on the future of the metaverse? Comment down below.