‘Seoul Vibe’: Everything You Need To Know About The South Korean Netflix Original

South Korean films and television programs are among the most cherished and popular Netflix Originals. This is the reason Netflix has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the South Korean market. Another thrilling year for K-Dramas on Netflix is already beginning to take form in 2022.

Directed by Moon Hyun Sung, Seoul Vibe is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original crime K-drama movie. And here’s all you need to know about Seoul Vibe, from the main characters to the Netflix premiere date, casting news, and production updates.

Netflix announced some of its new releases over the summer. Seoul Vibe only had a summer 2022 release date when it was announced, so it was unclear when the film would be available. The good news is that you won’t have to wait long for Seoul Vibe to arrive on Netflix.

Seoul Vibe: coming Aug. 26 to Netflix pic.twitter.com/arUn6w7gwO — Golden (@netflixgolden) July 20, 2022

The film is slated to be released worldwide on August 26 with a run time of 138 minutes. The BBFC has given the film a 15 rating, stating that it is “suitable for ages 15 and up,” with the reason for the rating being injury detail and bad language.

Seoul Vibe: What is the show about?

The official synopsis of the movie, according to Netflix, is:

“Worldwide excitement is escalating in Seoul in the days leading up to the opening of the 1988 Summer Olympics. The fashion is old school, the music is sentimental and the racing is the best in the world. The drivers of the Sanggye-dong Supreme Team receive an offer they can’t refuse and become mired in a VIP slush fund investigation.”

Seoul Vibe transports us to 1988. During the Seoul Olympic Games, when a car chase takes place in the streets of Seoul. Sanggye-dong Supreme Team, a group of car enthusiasts, come together to expose the corruption of a local crime organization. They discover some money laundering activity in the week leading up to the Summer Olympics. Consider the film to be a Korean version of Baby Driver, but with nostalgic music and vehicles. Not to mention the world-class racing.

Seoul Vibe: Cast

In spite of the film’s theme, Seoul Vibe’s cast is actually quite impressive. The cast includes:

Yoo Ah-in (as Dong-wook)

(as Dong-wook) Go Kyung-pyo (as Woo-sam)

(as Woo-sam) Lee Kyu-hyung (as Bok-nam)

(as Bok-nam) Park Ju-hyun (as Yoon-hee)

(as Yoon-hee) Ong Seong-wu (as Joon-ki)

(as Joon-ki) Kim Sung-kyun (as General Manager Lee Hyun-kyun)

(as General Manager Lee Hyun-kyun) Jung Woong-in (as Chief Prosecutor)

(as Chief Prosecutor) Moon So-ri (as Chairwoman Kang In-sook)

(as Chairwoman Kang In-sook) Oh Jung-se (as Attorney Ahn)

Seoul Vibe: Trailer

When Seoul Vibe released its official teaser, it revealed the various cast members who would appear in the film. It also hinted at the group working in the midst of the Olympic games. Netflix released an official trailer for Seoul Vibe in the days leading up to its release. You can watch the trailer here:

Watch Seoul Vibe on Netflix starting August 26, 2022.