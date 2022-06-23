‘Euphoria’ Star Hunter Schafer To Join The Cast Of ‘The Hunger Games’ Prequel

The Lionsgate prequel to the popular YA trilogy is inspired by Suzanne Collins’ 2020 novel ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ which follows a young Coriolanus Snow. Previously, the studio confirmed that West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler would play District 12 tribute, Lucy Gray Baird, opposite Tom Blyth (Billy The Kid) as Snow himself.

Lionsgate previously announced five other cast members joining The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. And now Euphoria star Hunter Schafer will also be joining alongside Jerome Lance as Marcus, a tribute from District 2; Mackenzie Lansing as Coral from District 4; Aamer Husain as Felix Ravinstill, who are each District 11 mentors Ashley Liao as Clemensia Dovecote, and Knox Gibson as Bobbin from District 8. The cast is full of new faces on the rise, and they’re sure to excite fans of The Hunger Games franchise.

Hunter Schafer to play Tigris Snow

Schafer will play Tigris Snow, Coriolanus’ cousin and confidante who counsels him in many aspects of his life. She not only steers his moral compass but also guides him in his duty as a mentor. She will undoubtedly have something to say when Coriolanus begins a relationship with Lucy, which has a significant impact on his outlook on the games.

Hunter Schafer, who had her acting debut in HBO’s Euphoria, has quickly established herself as a major force in the business. She has not only advocated for civil rights in the public domain as a trans activist, but she has also dabbled in voice acting with the English dub of the anime film Belle.

Francis Lawrence, who directed the first three Hunger Games films: Catching Fire, Mockingjay Part One, and Mockingjay Part Two, will direct The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Fans of the books and movies alike will be strongly invested in the outcome of the newest film, under his watchful eye and with amazing talent such as Schafer on board.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is all set to hit theaters on 17 November 2023.