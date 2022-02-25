“Euphoria” Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date And Time: Where To Watch It Online?

After a successful inaugural season, fans had high hopes for Euphoria season 2. Well, the creators made sure to live up to those high expectations. So far, seven episodes have been released and they are all pretty amazing. Now, the viewers are hoping for a fitting conclusion to the season with Euphoria season 2 episode 8.

Since the release date of the new episode is right around the corner, let’s talk about it. The season 2 finale is expected to release online on February 27, 2022. Similar to the previous episodes, the finale will also premier at 9:00 PM Eastern Time (ET).

Before talking about where to watch the new Euphoria episode, you might want to give a read to our guide on Euphoria season 2 episode 7. With that being said, let’s get started.

Where to watch ‘Euphoria’ season 2 episode 8 online?

Image credit: HBO Max

By now, most of us are aware of where to watch the Zendaya starrer show. However, in case you don’t know, then you have come to the right place. The season 2 finale of the series is all set to release online on HBO Max.

But make sure that you have a valid subscription to the streaming service. Since HBO Max is a paid platform, you will need a subscription to enjoy Euphoria on it.

‘Euphoria’ season 2 episode 8 plot: What to expect from it?

Thankfully, the promo for the finale episode is already out, and it suggests the series is far from over. The new episode titled “This is just the beginning” will focus on the aftermath of Lexi’s play.

Additionally, fans will also get to witness Rue’s dad’s funeral. The preview suggests it’s the root of Rue’s addiction. All things considered, the final episode of season 2 will leave fans in awe.

That’s it for this article. Are you planning to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 8? What are your expectations from it? Let us know your views in the comments section.