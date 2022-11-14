End Of Phase 4: All Marvel Movies Releasing After Black Panther Wakanda Forever

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow, and there’s already a long list of films following it. The MCU is currently in its Multiverse Saga, which, as the name suggests, is exploring the dangers and mysteries of the multiverse. But it is also taking its time to continue the stories of existing characters. Such is the case with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the long-awaited sequel to Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther, which will transport viewers to Wakanda to reunite with the royal family.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, follows the leaders of Wakanda as they struggle to defend their country from invaders after the passing of King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman).

Meanwhile, a new threat arises from Talokan, a secret undersea nation ruled by Namor (Tenoch Huerta), and Wakanda will witness the rise of a new Black Panther. MCU Phase 4 ends with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. but Phase 5 is already reaching capacity, and Phase 6 contains some of the Multiverse Saga’s most eagerly awaited releases. Here are 13 MCU films following the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

All Marvel movies releasing after Black Panther Wakanda Forever

1. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Release date: February 17, 2023.

Starting off the MCU’s Phase 5 is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It follows Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), as well as her parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Scott’s daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton), on an unexpected adventure into the Quantum Realm.

Once there, they will come across Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and Janet will reveal some dark secrets from her time in the Quantum Realm. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be one of the most important films in this new era because it will be the proper introduction of the Multiverse Saga’s villain, Kang the Conqueror.

2. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Release date: May 5, 2023.

Directed by James Gunn, the Guardians of the Galaxy will return in their third solo adventure. The plot of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is still unknown. But it is set after the events of Endgame and will see Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), who is still dealing with the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldaa), leading the team on a mission to defend the universe and protect one of their own.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will introduce Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), whose appearance was teased in one of the post-credits scenes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, as well as the villain, the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji).

3. The Marvels

Release date: July 28, 2023.

Image: IMDb

The Marvels is a sequel to Captain Marvel and a continuation of the Ms. Marvel television series. The Marvels, directed by Nia DaCosta, will feature Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) swapping places every time they use their powers, forcing them to work together to figure out why. The Marvels will also see the return of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Flerken Goose, as well as the addition of Zawe Ashton as the villain.

4. Captain America: New World Order

Release date: May 3, 2024.

As the sequel to the miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Captain America: New World will be Sam Wilson’s (Anthony Mackie) first proper adventure as the new Captain America. The plot of Captain America: New World Order is unknown at this time.

But Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox) will direct the filmand will feature the return of several MCU characters, including Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumby), Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez), Samuel Sterns/Leader (Tim Blake Nelson), and Thaddeus Ross, now played by Harrison Ford, as well as the introduction of Sabra (Shira Haas).

5. Thunderbolts

Release date: July 26, 2024.

Thunderbolts, directed by Jake Schreier, will introduce a new team to the MCU. Plot details are unknown at this time. However, the following characters have already been revealed: Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Yelena Belova/Black Widow (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). Harrison Ford will reprise his role as Thaddeus Ross.

6. Blade

Release date: September 6, 2024.

The MCU is also exploring its supernatural side in its Multiverse Saga. And Blade, starring Mahershala Ali, is a part of that. The plot details are not known yet, but it will reportedly feature the Ebony Blade, which was introduced in the mid-credits scene of Eternals.

7. Deadpool 3

Release date: November 8, 2024.

Deadpool 3 is one of the most anticipated films in the MCU’s Multiverse Saga, and it was finally confirmed in March 2022 when Shawn Levy was announced as director. It will not only reintroduce Ryan Reynolds as the Merc with a Mouth, but it will also reintroduce Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, whose presence is said to not reverse the events of Logan. Deadpool 3 is the film that will kick off the MCU’s Phase 6.

8. Fantastic Four

Release date: February 14, 2025.

The MCU’s Phase 6 will include some of the most important and anticipated projects in this connected universe, including Fantastic Four. The team was confirmed to be joining the MCU in 2019. But the project wasn’t given a release date or a place in the Multiverse Saga until 2022. After Jon Watts dropped out, Matt Shakman will direct Fantastic Four. Meanwhile, it’s unclear whether John Krasinski will reprise his role as Mr. Fantastic(Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) or if a new cast will be introduced.

9. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Release date: May 2, 2025.

Image: Marvel

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, directed by Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Quantumania writer Jeff Loveness, will feature yet another massive team-up in the Multiverse Saga. Plot details are unknown. But as the title suggests, it will depict the rise of Kang the Conqueror and the events that will lead up to the MCU’s Secret Wars event.

10. Avengers: Secret Wars

Release date: May 5, 2026.

Image: Marvel

Following Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Avengers: Secret Wars, based on the comic book event Secret Wars, will conclude Phase 6 of the MCU. Michael Waldron (Loki, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) will pen the script. But no director has been named as of yet.

11. Armor Wars

Release date: TBA

Image: Marvel

Originally announced as a Disney+ TV series, Armor Wars will now be a film. ALthough it does not yet have a place in the Multiverse Saga. Armor Wars will be based on the same-named comic book storyline and will reportedly see Rhodey (Don Cheadle) attempting to prevent Tony Stark’s technology from falling into the wrong hands. Armor Wars will take place after the events of the TV series Secret Invasion, and there is no release date as of yet.

12. Shang-Chi 2

Release date: TBA

Shang-Chi is expected to return in a sequel after the success of his debut film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.Destin Daniel Cretton is also expected to return as director and writer for Shang-Chi 2. Meanwhile, Simu Liu will reprise his role as the title hero. Shang-Chi 2 does not yet have a place in the Multiverse Saga, nor does it have a release date.

13. Spider-Man 4

Release date: TBA

Image: IMDb

As Marvel and Sony are apparently working on a new trilogy, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is anticipated to make a fourth solo appearance in the MCU. Spider-Man 4 will reintroduce the audience to Peter Parker after he was abandoned at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, when Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) was forced to cast a spell that caused everyone to forget Peter. This has opened the door for a variety of storylines and characters to join Peter’s MCU journey. But, like Armor Wars and Shang-Chi 2, Spider-Man 4 has no release date or place in the Multiverse Saga.

