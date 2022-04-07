You Can Now Use Emoji On Google Docs!

Google now allows users to use Emoji in google docs. Previously, it was limited to writing a full comment. The company says that the latest update will allow users to use emojis with gender-neutral options.

A GIF shared in the google blog post shows a third option to add an emoji on the highlighted text, alongside “Add Comment” and “Suggest Edits.” The user can choose emojis from different catalogs. According to Google, this is “a less formal alternative to comments.”

Emojis on Google Docs :)

Credit: Google

It’s comparable to the reactions that we have on social media sites. For the record, WhatsApp has been working on emoji reactions for quite some time. Google Docs is getting emoji replies as part of a major makeover that will evolve the service from a word processor to a more collaborative remote working tool.

Emoji reactions are enabled by default and can not be disabled. They’re available now for rapid-release domains, but most Google Docs users will get them after 20 April. Subscribers to “Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus,” but not to more basic levels like Enterprise Essentials, will be able to use them.

Emoji are more commonly used in both formal and informal chats these days. They are an easy way to reply in conversation or sometimes are an essential element to show the tone or behavior.

However, currently, there are limited numbers of emojis available to access on most app keyboards. But what if we told you, you could create your own Emoji? Sounds fun, right? Well, you can craft your emojis using Unicode Emoji 16.0.

If you want to learn more about how you can craft and use your own emojis, head over to our coverage for the same. And if you create a masterpiece, do share it with us in the comment section below.