Elon Musk’s ‘Twitter Takeover’ Begins With A Poll For The Edit Button

Elon Musk and Twitter have been inseparable even after the long bumpy history. Now, it’s almost as if Musk married his lover (well, 9.2% of his lover). Wasting no time whatsoever, Elon’s first decision after owning a stake in Twitter was to conduct a poll on the ‘edit’ button.

While Twitter has long avoided the need for an edit button, Elon Musk’s Twitter may get the edit button in the coming days. We know it is serious when Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal also retweets the poll with one of Elon Musk’s older tweets.

Elon Musk’s Twitter Poll: To edit or not edit?

The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully. https://t.co/UDJIvznALB — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022

When writing this story, Elon Musk’s edit button poll was at 1,518,336 votes. Out of these, 74.6% of users have voted in favor of the edit button. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal also retweeted the poll, saying: “The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully.”

This cryptic retweet makes more sense if you know that Elon tweeted the exact same words on a Twitter poll he conducted about freedom of speech on the platform. Agrawal’s tweet is also a caution to the users who may take Musk’s 9.2% stake lightly.

In any case, Twitter could deliver an edit button that could retain the edit history of a tweet. That would allow us to correct messy typos without deleting the whole post. However, Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover was not only for an edit button. We have to remember that Musk carried out a poll about freedom of speech. So at best, the edit button is how he’s getting started with his new shiny toy.

Elon is also one of the most active and widely followed people on Twitter. That is despite the SEC conflict he’s facing at the moment. Amidst all this, we can say that Musk is trying to reshape social media to an extent.

Grain Of Salt.

Do you want an edit button? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

This whole poll could also be a prank because both the options of Yes and No are misspelled. So either Elon got high and spelled “yse” and “on,” or all the press is too excited about the edit button to see this. Either way, we’ll find out when the poll ends.