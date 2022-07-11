Elon Musk Tweets About Twitter Deal Cancellation: Here’s What He Said

The twattle between Elon Musk and Twitter is getting out of hand. After Elon bailed out on the 44 billion dollar deal, Twitter wants to force sell itself? As bizarre as it sounds, there might be some truth to it.

Elon took the agenda to Twitter with a hilarious meme trolling Twitter’s bot situation. This directly refers to his earlier complaints regarding “things he needed to sort out with Twitter.”

What did Elon say about the Twitter court case?

image credit: pixabay.com

The internet has been raving ever since the announcement of the deal was made. Well, it turns out Elon Musk has changed his mind, and he no longer wishes to go through the Twitter deal. In a letter to the social media business, the billionaire made claims that Twitter is hiding the prevalence of bots, or fake and spam accounts, on the network.

However, the trolling has begun, and Elon himself is taking part in it. Musk shared a meme starting some facts of the deal in the most passive-aggressive way. The meme hilariously points out how Twitter deliberately hid the information regarding bots and fake accounts.

Musk backed out of the deal because Twitter did not disclose relevant information. However, the social media company would have to do so in court after their legal action against Elon. But the question arises even if Twitter has disclosed the information would Elon go through with the deal?

Musk has previously been known to back out from things he earlier supported. He once was a flag bearer of Bitcoin and highly supported it but has stopped advocating it, stating environmental concerns. Twitter users have even speculated that his future with dogecoin will also not be a long-lasting one.

Although other aspects aside, his concerns for Twitter’s bot situation were ever so real. According to some Twitter users “Twitter’s claim of having >95% of real humans as daily active users certainly seem false,” they even complained about their notifications filled with fake/spam/bot accounts promoting crypto.

Since the deal is now off, you can expect some back and forth trolling from Twitter Nazis. However, seeing Elon raking Twitter on their platform is still quite hilarious. What do you think about Elon now that he’s backed off from the Twitter deal?