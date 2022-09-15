Useless But Fun: Elon Musk Says Tesla Is Working To Make The Cyberwhistle Louder

Elon Musk yesterday announced on Twitter that the Cyberwhistle was in stock. His first tweet was “blow the whistle.” For ordinary folks, it is just a gimmick to sell a stupid whistle, but if you look at it closely, it points to a bad week for Twitter. The company’s former security chief, Peiter Zatko, made some shocking revelations to the US senate about the mismanagement and ignorance at Twitter. Promoting the Cyberwhistle just after the whistleblower talked to the senate could be Elon Musk’s way of taking a dig at Twitter’s future.

On the other hand, Musk said that he was working on plans to make the Cyberwhistle louder. As per reports, the ‘toy’ sold out very fast. The product page defines the Cyberwhistle as “Inspired by Cybertruck, the limited-edition Cyberwhistle is a premium collectible made from medical-grade stainless steel with a polished finish. The whistle includes an integrated attachment feature for added versatility.”

How much does the Cyberwhistle cost?

Whistles are cheap, especially plastic ones. But if you want to own a “limited edition Tesla steel whistle,” it will cost you 1000 DOGE coins. That translated to roughly $60 if you compare it with the current rates of DOGE. You cannot buy the Cyberwhistle with normal currency and will have to use DOGE to buy it. Surprisingly, Musk still has numerous ways to promote the DOGE coin, and launching a product purchasable using only DOGE is one of them.

Note, we are working on making the whistle sound much louder — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 13, 2022

Elon Musk doesn’t want to continue the $44 billion deal with Twitter and backed out. The reason was that Twitter failed to provide convincing data on the spam accounts available on Twitter. Paraga Agrawal claimed it was 5%, but Musk said it was in the 15-20% range. Amid these incidents, multiple whistleblowing incidents about the existing bias at Twitter aren’t helping its image at all.

Image: Tesla

The share prices are tumbling down, and investors are also curious about what the future holds for the company. At the same time, Musk continued to be himself on Twitter, mocking most of its policies and features while strengthening his brand presence.