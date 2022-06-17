Elon Musk’s First Meeting With Twitter Employees Transcript Leaked

Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition is slowly heading to culmination. On Thursday, Elon Musk participated in the first-ever QNA session with Twitter heads and employees. Before the session, there were a lot of looming concerns about the acquisition. But Musk’s participation and willingness to answer many questions patiently might catapult the deal to culmination.

Vox obtained the meeting transcript, which reveals a lot about the plans that will come into motion – after the acquisition is complete. Twitter’s current CEO, Parag Agrawal, and CMO Leslie Berland opened the conversation and shared their employees’ questions and concerns with Musk.

Elon Musk’s Response

The very first question was about whether Elon Musk loved Twitter? He responded in affirmation and said that he loves Twitter. Then Leslie pried further about his reasons for loving Twitter. Musk said that Twitter offered a great way to connect with people and share updates. According to him, Twitter is the best forum for communicating with many people simultaneously.

He added that information reaches a wider audience in the shortest time on Twitter. Rather than conducting press releases and then hoping for the media to amplify them, Twitter does the same without much effort. Moreover, facts and information doesn’t get diluted as it travels.

The media alters the press release and turns it into flattery, which bothers him very much. He added that many people are still not on Twitter, and he wants to bridge the gap and make it a platform preferred by as many as possible.

Image: Abhishek Mishra/ FossBytes

Leslie then asked about the issues that exist within Twitter. Elon replied that bot accounts and spam accounts were the biggest challenges. He shared that a lot of crypto scams occurred in the past and duped a lot of people. An open-source algorithm could positively impact it because developers can critique it, improve it, and identify bugs, potential, or biases.

Find your dream job

He reiterated the need for an authenticating mechanism that would offer verified badges for users of Twitter Blue. It would help other users see that their comments or actions were from a verified account.

Elon Musk also clarified the concept of remote work and said that Tesla and Twitter were different. He wouldn’t have a problem with remote work if the employees were skilled enough to work remotely. Throughout the meeting, Elon mentioned several times that he would support anything that would grow the business. You can read the elaborate transcript that Vox obtained here.