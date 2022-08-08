Elon Musk Conducts Another Twitter Poll, Creating Another Racket

Elon Musk has made his intentions clear about not buying Twitter. However, he’s still persistent in bringing Twitter’s bot situation out in the open. Now, Elon Musk has challenged Twitter to a debate over the number of bots on the platform amid the ongoing legal battle between the two.

In April of this year, Musk submitted a bid to the SEC to buy Twitter. After the companies decided to proceed with a take-private transaction, Musk announced he was canceling his acquisition. He also accused the site of providing false information, including in its SEC filings, about the number of monetizable daily active users. And the number of spam and bot accounts.

Elon is onto Twitter

Image by Manik Berry/Fossbytes

Firstly, In the midst of a lengthy legal dispute over a $44 billion acquisition, billionaire Elon Musk upset Twitter. He challenged the company’s CEO Parag Agrawal to a “public discussion” over bogus accounts and spam. On July 29, Musk filed a counterclaim against Twitter in a courtroom. He is making an effort to back out of the $44 billion purchase.

Less than 5% of Twitter daily users are fake/spam — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2022

If Twitter can demonstrate that its account counts are accurate, Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the website should proceed as planned. Musk tweeted, “However, if it turns out that their SEC filings are materially inaccurate, then it should not“.

Musk tweeted to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal on Saturday. He asked for a public debate over the percentage of Twitter bots. “Let him convince the public that 5% of Twitter users are spam or false,” he said. Mr. Musk posted the challenge on his profile and then tweeted a poll in response.

He polled his 102 million followers to determine whether they concur with Twitter’s claim that “Less than 5% of Twitter daily users are fake/spam.” Currently, 64.9% have cast a no vote, while 34.1% have said yes.

According to a company insider, no discussion will take place while a trial is still ongoing. And, Musk’s lawyers did not reply to demands for comment on Saturday, and a Twitter lawyer declined to offer any insight into Musk’s tweets from that day.

Lastly, Twitter’s lawyers have argued in court documents that Musk gave the company only twenty-four hours to accept his offer before he would present it directly to Twitter shareholders. And that by doing so, he waived the opportunity to conduct due diligence. This would have allowed Twitter to learn more about fake or spam accounts.