Echo 3: How Can I Watch It For Free?

If you’re in the mood to watch an action thriller this week, look no further than “Echo 3.” It’s a high-adrenaline, hard-hitting escapade from the mind of award-winning writer Mark Boal, known for his work on “Zero Dark Thirty” and “The Hurt Locker.”

The story revolves around two military veterans who are on a very personal quest to rescue a loved one from a politically unstable region along the Colombia-Venezuela border. Bambi (played by Luke Evans) and Prince (played by Michiel Huisman) head an operation to locate and safely extract Amber Chesborough (played by Jessie Collins), an American scientist.

Moreover, “Echo 3” draws inspiration from the popular Israeli series “When Heroes Fly.” For those who don’t know, “When Heroes Fly” is a 2018 thriller-drama depicting the story of a similar rescue mission in South America.

When can I watch “Echo 3”?

You can start streaming “Echo 3” exclusively on Apple TV+ right now. The first four episodes rolled out early, as a Thanksgiving Day special gesture, on Wednesday, November 23. More episodes will follow on subsequent Fridays.

How to watch “Echo 3” for free?

Pretty much like any other OTT platform, Apple TV+ also caters new content exclusively to its subscribers. However, there are a few methods that let you grab a membership for free, so you can start watching “Echo 3” without paying a penny. Here are the different ways you can claim Apple TV+ for free:

Apple TV+ 7-day free trial for new users If you buy a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you’ll get a free 3-month Apple TV+ subscription (redeemable within 90 days from the date of device activation). The Student tier of Apple Music subscription offers a free Apple TV+ plan Apple One free 1-month trial comes with bundled Apple TV+ Owning a PS5/PS4 makes you eligible for a 6-month/3-month Apple TV+ subscription in several countries, including India, the U. S., the U. K., Australia, Canada, etc. Best Buy’s free 3-month Apple TV+ offer (only in the U. S., Canada, and the U. K.)

While the series’s spectacular visuals are sure to excite action fans, the drama element is likely to play an equally important role in “Echo 3.” What do you think about this Apple TV+ show? Tell us in the comments below.