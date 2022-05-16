EA Is Back At LOTR With A Free Lord Of The Rings Mobile Game

EA is working on a new free-to-play ‘Lord of the Rings’ mobile game in what comes as another great news for mobile gamers. While the news is undoubtedly exciting, let’s look at all the information that we know so far on the title.

While there have been some previous games in ‘The Lord of the Rings’ franchise since 2010, Warner Bros. owned the license to make a game based on The Lord of the Rings storyline. Meanwhile, EA held the license, and the company has made many titles based on ‘The Lord of the Rings franchise. However, the last game EA made on the middle earth franchise was ‘The Lord of the Rings: Conquest,’ which came out in 2009. As of now, EA is reportedly working to bring a Lord of the Rings mobile game.

Lord of the Rings mobile: What we know so far

Last week, EA made a surprising announcement about a Middle Earth mobile game that will be free to play called, The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-Earth. The game promises to feature a role-playing genre, which will help players explore the Middle Earth better on their mobile devices. In addition, the LOTR mobile game will feature enchanting storytelling with intricate and detailed plotlines. Moreover, the game is expected to feature characters from The LOTR Trilogy and The Hobbit Trilogy.

Explaining the upcoming project, Vice President of the mobile gaming division of EA Malachi Boyle stated, “The team is filled with fans of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, and each day they bring their tremendous passion and talents together to deliver an authentic experience for players.“

While we still do not know a few details about The Lord of the Rings mobile game, we know that the LOTR mobile game will enter beta testing this summer. Considering this project by EA, mobile gaming is sure to see a drastic boost in its user base and is showing great potential with games like Apex Legends mobile, Rainbow Six mobile, and NFS mobile coming this year.