‘Dune: Part Two’ Filming Starts: Full Cast And Synopsis Revealed

Dune, which was released last October was the first of a planned two-part adaptation. It received rave reviews and reactions from both critics and audiences. It eventually won six technical awards at this year’s Academy Awards.

Since the first film ended on a cliffhanger, which saw Paul join the Fremen and set out to fulfill his father’s plans for bringing peace to Arrakis, anticipation for Dune: Part Two has been high.

And only four days after Dune‘s simultaneous premiere in theatres and on HBO Max, Warner Bros., and Legendary Pictures greenlit Dune: Part Two and announced a 2023 release date. Villeneuve returns to helm the sequel alongside co-writers Eric Roth and Jon Spaiths. The much-awaited sequel has officially taken another significant step ahead.

Dune: Part Two commences production

According to Warner Bros., production on Dune: Part Two has commenced. The statement was accompanied by a BTS photograph of the film’s clapperboard, which is engraved with the Fremen battle cry, “Long live the fighters!.” The clapboard also confirms the return of Greig Fraser as director of photography, who won an Oscar for Best Cinematography for Dune and also shot The Batman. Check out the image below:

Dune: Part Two official synopsis and cast

Warner Bros. and Legendary also released an official synopsis alongside and it reads:

“This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

They have also confirmed the returning cast, led by Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides. Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling, and Stephen McKinley Henderson. The studios have also confirmed previously reported cast additions, which include Elvis breakout Austin Butler as the legendary Feyd Rautha and Christopher Walken as the Emperor, as well as Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux, and Souheila Yacoub.