Duffer Brothers Reveals Stranger Things Season 5 Will be Shorter

When ‘Stranger Things‘ Season 4 premiered on Netflix, one of the first things that viewers noticed was how long the season was. Not in terms of episode count. The season was released in two parts on May 27 and July 1, respectively. It had a total of nine episodes, which was fairly consistent with previous seasons. However, the length of those episodes varied, with some exceeding 90 minutes and the season finale clocking in at 2 hours and 20 minutes.

However, the Duffer Brothers have stated that this will not be the case for the fifth and final season. Keep reading to find out.

Stranger Things Season 5 might run shorter than the other seasons

Image: Netflix

In a new interview with Collider, the Duffer Brothers confirmed that Season 5 of Stranger Things would follow a more conventional episode count and timeframe. According to them, one of the reasons season 4 was so long was that there was about two hours of buildup before the majority of the primary characters ever learned about Vecna and what he was doing in Hawkins. The Duffers hope to be able to jump into Stranger Things season 5’s action much more quickly now that the prelude has been completed. They said:

Matt Duffer: “We thought Season 4 was going to be eight [episodes], and they were going to be regular length. So if you had interviewed us before four, that’s what I would’ve said. I think we’re aiming for eight again. We don’t want it to be 13 hours. We’re aiming for more like 10 hours or something. I think it’s going to be longer than Season 1 because we just have so much to wrap up, but I don’t think it’s going to be as long as Season 4.” Ross Duffer: “This season, for instance, it was two hours before our characters even realized the monster was killing people in Hawkins. They know what the threat is now, and so that will help speed it up.”

Season 4 ended on a cliffhanger with the new threat Hawkins is facing. It appears that the Duffers will be able to do away with much of the preliminary mystery and setup, making each episode in season 5 more focused. Interestingly, the Duffers also state that they expect season 4 to be much shorter in length, implying that season 5 may end up being longer than anticipated.

What do you expect from Stranger Things Season 5? Let us know in the comments down below.