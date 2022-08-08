DuckDuckGo Fixes Microsoft Tracking Issues, Launches Public Block List

DuckDuckGo is among the few browsers that take privacy seriously. But in May 2022, a new report revealed that the browser makers had a soft corner for Microsoft trackers. It meant that they weren’t actively blocking trackers related to Bing and LinkedIn domains.

But that is set to change this month. After heavy backlash from its users and a massive uproar on Twitter, DuckDuckGo announced that they have finally fixed tracking issues related to Microsoft.

Saying goodbye to Microsoft trackers

Earlier, they couldn’t block third-party Microsoft trackers on third-party sites due to a syndication deal with the company. This new third-party tracker protection will include scripts from Microsoft in their browsing app products for iOS and Android. It will also apply to browser extensions for popular browsers like Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge, and Opera.

Currently, DuckDuckGo’s 3rd-Party Tracker Loading Protection blocks trackers from tech giants like Facebook and Google. Third-party websites place the trackers from Facebook, Google, etc which can be used to track you. DuckDuckGo explained that other browsers do not block these tracking scripts from loading.

It means that they can still see and use data like IP addresses to profile you. On the other hand, DuckDuckGo stops these trackers from loading in your browser.

The changes will reflect in all the DuckDuckGo products in the coming weeks. So, Microsoft trackers will also be blocked when you visit any site that uses those tracking scripts. The company clarified that Microsoft trackers were never placed in any of their products including browser apps and extensions.

Image: DuckDuckGo

Gabriel Weinberg, the CEO of DuckDuckGO also clarified that they have a partnership with Microsoft to show ads. But they have an agreement that bars Microsoft from profiling users on ad clicks. Along with that, the tracker protection list is now publicly available to check and verify which trackers DuckDuckGo blocks from loading.

The Privacy Dashboard within all DuckDuckGo apps will now display detailed information about the blocked trackers. Moreover, a new help page has been added to the company website which informs users about the blocked trackers and their types. Overall, DuckDuckGo addressed all the concerns that users had a couple of months back.