DuckDuckGo ‘Privacy Browser’ Isn’t As Private As You Thought

DuckDuckGo isn’t as privacy-focused as it claims to be. A recent audit of the DuckDuckGo mobile browser confirms that it doesn’t block all trackers. The company has a syndication deal with Microsoft which forces it to not block Microsoft trackers on third-party sites.

DuckDuckGo’s CEO engaged with the security researchers who discovered the exception in the browser. He didn’t shy away from the fact that the browser indeed allows Microsoft trackers.

Why does DuckDuckGo allow Microsoft trackers?

Security researcher Zach Edwards did an independent audit of the mobile DuckDuckGo browser. He discovered that the browser didn’t block Microsoft trackers on third-party websites. While it effectively blocked Google and Facebook trackers, it didn’t do the same with Microsoft trackers.

It may sound absurd but the DuckDuckGo has a deal with Microsoft. The deal states that it cannot block Microsoft trackers on third-party websites. Gabriel Weinberg disclosed the news in his Twitter thread about the deal. He said that they were trying to get out of the deal and deliver a more private browsing experience in the future.

“For non-search tracker blocking (eg in our browser), we block most third-party trackers. Unfortunately, our Microsoft search syndication agreement prevents us from doing more to Microsoft-owned properties. However, we have been continually pushing and expect to be doing more soon,” said Gabriel in a Tweet.

Not So Private

The security audit confirms that if you use DuckDuckGo mobile browser, then Mircosoft-owned sites like LinkedIn can track you. This is a direct contradiction to its claims of being the most privacy-focused browser which cares for your data.

It seems that expecting anonymity on the internet and trusting privacy-focused products is a foolish endeavor. DuckDuckGo launched their mobile browser a while back and even a Chrome extension for blocking trackers.

But this revelation will surely tarnish their image as a privacy-focused browser that allows Microsoft trackers. Do you use the DuckDuckGo browser? Will you stop using it after this shocking revelation about tracking? Share your opinions in the comments.